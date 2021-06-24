NTSPY BOYS' SWIMMING & DIVING FINALIST: Evan Thomas

Jun. 24—Floyd Central senior diver Evan Thomas made his final season his best one, in spite of a nagging injury.

"I think it was good," Thomas said. "I accomplished a lot, I ended up getting three school records."

During the regular season he established new six-dive and 11-dive standards before winning his second straight sectional title with a record 564.20 points.

A few days later, Thomas won his first regional title, which was highlighted by his first-ever perfect 10.

Then, at the IHSAA State Finals, he finished fourth at the IU Natatorium at IUPUI.

"I really enjoyed going back to state," Thomas said. "My first two years at state I did not do very well at all. It felt good to have a good meet as my final one."

It was even more remarkable considering he competed during the season with a crack in his femur, something that wasn't discovered until after the fact. Thomas had surgery to repair that after the season, then spent two months in a wheelchair before beginning physical therapy.

Thomas, who had offers to dive in college, likely won't continue his career.

"I don't think I'll ever get back into competitive diving. Maybe I'll do some light coaching," he said.