NT Eddie Goldman dubbed the Bears’ best-kept secret

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
The Chicago Bears were without one of their stalwarts on defense last season in nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

But it sounds like Goldman will be making his grand return for the 2021 season, which gives the Bears back one of their most important players on the defensive front.

Bleacher Report selected one under-the-radar player for each NFL team, and it wasn’t a surprise to see Goldman make the list for the Bears, especially considering he’s been operating without much recognition for years.

Since 2015, defensive tackle Eddie Goldman has quietly been one of the most valuable members of the Chicago Bears defense. More than just a space-eater along the defensive front, Goldman is a disruptor with 12.5 career sacks and 17 tackles for loss.

He doesn’t get much national attention, though, and he disappeared entirely when he opted out of the 2020 season. Chicago, though, is excited to get him back.

Goldman’s impending return should provide Chicago’s defense with a significant boost. He missed just one game over his last two seasons and produced 69 total tackles, four sacks, seven tackles for loss and a safety during that span.

Goldman’s absence on defense last season was certainly felt, especially in run defense. After ranking ninth against the run in 2019, Chicago ranked 15th in 2020 without Goldman in the middle.

With Goldman’s return, the Bears defensive line returns several key starters in Akiem Hicks and Bilal Nichols, as well as some key rotational pieces in Mario Edwards and newcomer Angelo Blackson.

