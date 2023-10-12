NSU, Nicholl’s State football game canceled after death of a Demon athlete

Northwestern State’s Saturday contest against Nicholl’s State in Thibodaux has been canceled due to the Thursday morning shooting death of Demon defensive back Ronald Caldwell Jr.

The 21-year-old Austin, Texas, native, who transferred to NSU from Tyler Junior College in 2021, was shot several times at the Quad (Frog Pond) Apartments on University Parkway across from the campus around 1 a.m. according to the Natchitoches Police Department.

“The Northwestern State family has suffered a tremendous loss,” NSU football coach Brad Laird said in a release. “Ronnie Caldwell was a young man who had a bright future ahead of him on or off the football field. He was our voice in the locker room. When Ronnie spoke, others listened. The respect our football team had for Ronnie was evident. He did not play a snap this year because of an injury, but his voice resonated with every member of our team from the first player to the 115th on our roster.

Caldwell played in 11 games last season, including 10 as a starter and was seventh on the team in tackles. The junior has traveled with the team to all road games this season serving as de facto assistant coach. A business administration major, Caldwell spent this past summer helping coach a Natchitoches youth baseball team.

He made the Southland Conference Commissioner’s honor roll for maintaining at least a 3.0 GPA.

“We are stunned and saddened by the sudden loss of Ronnie Caldwell,” NSU athletic director Kevin Bostian said. “His teammates, coaches and staff members who had the pleasure of knowing Ronnie will remember his ever-present smile and the way he could light up any room when he walked in.”

Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Here's why NSU's Saturday football game with Nicholl's was cancelled