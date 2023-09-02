NSU lets last-second chance to tie slip through its fingers, falls to Virginia State in opener

NORFOLK — The ending of Norfolk State’s 2023 season opener against Virginia State was something you had to see to believe.

With a 27-24 lead and the game all but iced, Virginia State lined up on fourth down to run the clock out and secure the victory.

Backed up against his own end zone, all Trojans quarterback Jordan Davis had to do was stall for six seconds without going down. Davis scrambled to his left and stepped out of bounds, leaving one second on the clock.

The crowd went wild.

Norfolk State sent kicker Grandin Wilcox out for a chip-shot field goal to tie the game and send it to overtime. The only problem was that didn’t happen.

The snap went right through Carson Wilt’s hands and over his head, bouncing into Jalen Bailey’s hands, who took it all the way for a touchdown to secure Virginia State’s 33-24 victory.

“You get there at the end of the football game, you got a chance to go to overtime as bad as you played and we botched the snap,” Norfolk State head football coach Dawson Odums. “That’s kind of how that game went. One miscue after another and that’s the really disappointing thing is that we didn’t make enough plays.”

The victory was Virginia State’s first over Norfolk State since 2017 and comes after Trojan head coach Henry Frazier made comments earlier this month about how he felt the cards were “stacked against” his team in the rivalry.

Virginia State’s running game carved up the Norfolk State defense in the first half and kept the Trojans in the game early.

Redshirt junior running back Upton Bailey ran for 184 yards and a touchdown. The score and 156 of those rushing yards came in the first half alone.

As a team, Virginia State finished the game with 316 rushing yards (7.06 yards per carry) and 257 of those came in the first half.

“We didn’t tackle well, we didn’t execute well,” Odums said. “When you have trouble stopping the run, it’s gonna be a long day. I don’t care what level it is … 316 yards rushing tells you they wanted it more. We got to live with it and I got to do a better job.”

After a rough first half, Norfolk State’s run defense bounced back in the second half. Virginia State totaled only 19 rushing yards in the third quarter and just 59 in the second half.

“It’s tough when the running back can get to the safety before he even gets slowed down,” Odums said. “A lot of the damage was done in the first half, but I thought we made some adjustments in the second half and figured it out. Figured out what we were doing and getting guys where they needed to be. But I mean their offensive line did a really good job, that’s the strength of their football team, their offensive line and running backs.”

In his first start of the season, Otto Kuhns showed flashes of his athleticism throughout the game. He evaded sacks left and right, only being brought down once, and pieced together 32 rushing yards.

He finished the game 10 for 27 with 166 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Throughout camp, Odums hyped up the creativity and explosiveness that first-year offensive coordinator Ray Pickering was bringing to the offense. Norfolk State fans got to see some of that creativity in the form of some double passes and reverses, but ultimately the offense just wasn’t consistent.

“It’s the execution,” Odums said. “It doesn’t matter what we do or how we do it, we’ve got to execute. Our explosiveness was inconsistent. You could see it, but we didn’t have a lot of explosive plays. The biggest thing is just understanding what it looked like and trying to figure it out. The film will tell us a lot and I always say you make the biggest improvement from game one to game two.”

Lex Henry was a bright spot for the Spartans’ offense. He was responsible for a rushing and receiving touchdown and finished with 71 yards on the ground.

Odums was impressed by true freshman AJ Richardson on defense. The linebacker led the Spartans with nine tackles.

Norfolk State will regroup from the loss to its Division II, in-state foe over the remainder of the weekend and be back at it next week when it takes on Hampton.

