NSU football has first practice in pads, enters ‘challenging’ 2nd week of fall camp

Coach Dawson Odums and the Norfolk State football took the field at William “Dick” Price Stadium on Tuesday morning for their first practice in pads.

With four practices under the Spartans’ belt now, Odums and his staff are pleased with the early returns.

“We did some good things and we did some bad things,” Odums said. “It’s camp, so we expect that, but we did more good than bad and that’s what’s pleasing to you as a coach. I thought the effort was great. The attention to detail was there.”

Week two will be used to build on what the players already know while sharpening their previous knowledge ahead of the first intra-squad scrimmage on Saturday, Odums said.

“This is the most challenging week of camp,” Odums said. “You start putting in a little bit more in that second week, some things that you may not have worked on coming out of the summer, and now you start seeing those wheels start spinning.”

At MEAC Media Day in July, Odums stressed the need for Norfolk State’s offense to be more explosive than it was last year. New offensive coordinator Ray Pickering concurred with his boss’ statement Tuesday, adding that it’s something the offense is actively working on in fall camp.

“Right now we’ve been working on pushing the ball more than we have from last year,” Pickering said. “Just dating back and going back looking at last season, the guys did a fairly good job of getting downfield. But when you look at some tendencies, you look at some things from an offensive standpoint when you talk about self-scout, you just kind of figure out that you need to do it a little bit more. So just getting the right people in the right spot and just trying to get into those lanes and making them understand the vertical passing game.”

Pickering lauded the offensive line unit for the strides its made so far during camp. Norfolk State offensive line coach Trumaine Watson has the luxury of returning five starters up front, including sophomore Vincent Byrd Jr who was named to the Preseason MEAC Second Team Offense.

“The offensive line right now is rolling,” Pickering said. “They are in a good space as well. Condition, mental focus, mental preparation, mechanics. … Coach Watson is doing an excellent job of getting them ready to go.”

On defense, coordinator Steve Adams said the Spartans are in good shape. Adams added the familiarity of being in the third year of his system has helped lessen the learning curve that younger players typically go through this time of year.

“Absolutely, because of (Joseph) White and RJ Coles … Ricky Harleston, those guys have been in the system and now they can coach the young guys,” Adams said. “So when they’re watching film, they can coach those young guys and help us be an extension of the coaching staff.”

Coles and White both earned All-MEAC preseason second-team nods and are among the five returning defensive backs who logged at least four starts last year.

Adams said returning that many starters in the secondary will be “invaluable.”

“Defensively, we put so much on the back end as far as getting us into the right coverage, into the right checks,” Adams said. “That really starts in the back end because up front, the D-line and linebackers, we want them to get their cleats screwed in the ground and get downhill and stop the run. So on the back end, we adjust all the formations and the motions.”

All eyes may be on the quarterback battle in Saturday’s scrimmage, but with no set timeline for when a starter will be named, Odums said he will also be keeping his eyes on the linebacker position.

“I really think our linebacker room’s got some athletic guys,” Odums said. “We’re three-deep there and they’re competing. And I think that’s gonna be a position that we really watch and focus on.”

