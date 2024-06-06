NSU football announces 2024 schedule

Jun. 5—After previously announcing the game schedule, Northeastern State University's football program officially released its 2024 schedule on Wednesday, June 5.

This offseason, the RiverHawks paused their membership in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association to play independently.

Even though they are leaving the MIAA, the RiverHawks' schedule consists of eight-of-11 games against MIAA foes.

NSU opens the season at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, against Missouri Western.

NSU will then hit the road for the first time against Central Missouri on Sept. 7.

NSU follows that with a bye week during week three. Week four, the RiverHawks are at home on Sept. 21 against Fort Hayes State.

October starts with a battle in Kansas with Emporia State.

The Tigers play their first non-MIAA team against the Lincoln Lions in Missouri.

After facing off with the Lions, the RiverHawks return home for a pair of important games.

NSU will take on Central Oklahoma for the Presidents Cup on Oct. 19 and then turn around to play Lincoln University (California) for their Homecoming game on Oct. 26.

November kicks off with a trip to Northwest Missouri on Nov. 2. The Tigers then hit the road to face off against Mississippi College on Nov. 9. NSU ends the season against Washburn at home on Nov. 16.

