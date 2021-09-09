NSFW: LSU head coach Ed Orgeron rips into the offense during practice

Coming up on Saturday the team will take on in-state foe McNeese State. Just because of the lower-level opponent, don’t think the team will take it lightly in preparing for the upcoming game. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron even used NSFW language to try and get through to his offense.

Emotions running high after the LSU Tigers fell to UCLA on Saturday. During practice, Orgeron ripped into the offense. As the team prepares for an FCS opponent on Saturday, the coach wasn’t pleased with the effort from his offense during a run-through.

Orgeron said, “Get your mind right, and let’s [expletive] practice hard.”

Ed Orgeron calls up the #LSU offense after they flubbed the opening run through, tells them to get their mind right and that they better get "Tough, mean and nasty, Get you' f'n mind right and practice hard" pic.twitter.com/fJEIWF19I3 — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) September 8, 2021

Despite the offense racking up a total of 24 first downs, 379 yards of total offense, and three touchdowns, this team was anything but sharp in the opener. Max Johnson missed a couple of touchdown throws, sailed one ball that led to an interception, and lacked consistency against a power five opponent.

The running game did the team no favors while averaging two yards per attempt against the Bruins. They were able to throw the ball, but Johnson faced relentless pressure in the game. Completing just four of 14 passes when pressured. That led to his lone interception in the game.

