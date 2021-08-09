NSAV ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE

London, England, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced the launch of its wholly owned Cryptocurrency Exchange, which carries the NSAV brand name. The NSAV Exchange www.nsavexchange.com makes NSAV only the second U.S. publicly traded company to own a Cryptocurrency Exchange, following the Coinbase https://www.coinbase.com/ IPO in April, which valued Coinbase at over $85 billion. The launch officially marks the Company’s entrance into the $2 trillion global cryptocurrency market. The NSAV Exchange is fully functional.

The Company slightly delayed its timeline to become fully operational. NSAV is in the process of strengthening its KYC (Know Your Client) protocols and other compliance related items, in order ensure that it doesn’t fall victim to the same legal and regulatory problems that have recently plagued Coinbase and Binance. The Company believes that it possesses the expertise and skill set to be fully compliant in all jurisdictions in which it conducts business. The management believes this delay will be in the best interest of all NSAV shareholders, in order to ensure shareholder value is being protected.

In related news, NSAV announced plans launch a governance token, which management believes will be a huge benefit for its NSAV Exchange. Uniswap's governance token, UNI https://uniswap.org/ was launched in 2020 at a price of around $1.00 and is currently trading at over $26.00 due to the utility of governance tokens, which allow them to appreciate rapidly.

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/, a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters relating to the Company’s cryptocurrency exchange. Silverbear will also help guide NSAV in ensuring that its exchange is continually in compliance, given the rapidly increasing regulatory environment in the cryptocurrency industry.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/

Disclaimer: Silverbear Capital Inc. does not constitute investment advice, or an offer or solicitation to sell, or a solicitation to buy, or any other investment product (nor shall any such shares or product be offered or sold to any person) in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities law of that jurisdiction.

The management of NSAV believes that the Company can capture a significant share of the massive Chinese cryptocurrency market, given the expertise of its management and strategic partners. Presently, the Huobi Cryptocurrency Exchange https://www.huobi.com/en-us/ has a 24-hour trading volume of over $6 billion and 40% of its users are from China. Huobi is number 3 globally in daily revenue at $2.29 million, behind only Upbit https://sg.upbit.com/home $3.42 and industry leader, Binance https://www.binance.com/en at $3.48 million.

The management of NSAV and its partners are pioneers in the Digital Asset and Blockchain industry. The team is led by NSAV Director, Mr. Yuen Wong. Mr. Wong is also the CEO of LABS Group Limited https://labsgroup.io , the world’s first end to end Blockchain powered real estate investment ecosystem and powered by the LABS ecosystem token through decentralized finance (DeFi) and governance.

As one of the founders of Bitmart Cryptocurrency Exchange, Mr. Wong helped guide BitMart in becoming a premier global digital asset trading platform, with over 2 million users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap. Bitmart’s platform supports over 220 cryptocurrencies and has a 24 hour trading volume of approximately $2 Billion. Mr. Wong is also a partner at Silverbear Capital.

Danny Lau, NSAV Director and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “We are extremely pleased to see a major media network in US reporting our Company’s progress. This means the NSAV brand is being recognized internationally. We’d like to sincerely thank SBC Investor Relations for their dedicated and professional work.”

Mr. Dato’ Sri Desmond Lim, Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “This is an exciting milestone for NSAV. I am thrilled to see the company introducing the planned launch of an NSAV governance token, which will act as a native token to our exchange as well. I believe the decentralized direction is a very good strategy and will bring more democracy to our ecosystem.

Mr. Lim is also Co-Founder of the world-renowned World Glove City Project in Malaysia https://worldglovescity.com .

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavtech

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

Net Savings Link, Inc.
info@nsavholdinginc.com

