NRL cancels registrations of Bulldogs duo for 'inexcusable' behaviour

The NRL has cancelled the registrations of Canterbury Bulldogs duo Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera for "a very serious breach of the code of conduct".

The move comes after the governing body's show-cause process established significant misconduct by both players ahead of a trial match in Port Macquarie on February 29.

According to a statement from the Bulldogs, who consequently cancelled Okunbor and Harawira-Naera's contracts, the victims of the pair's misconduct were young women.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg confirmed the sanction in a strongly worded statement on Wednesday.

"The behaviour of both players was inexcusable and a very serious breach of the code of conduct," he said.

"The game will not tolerate such conduct and as such both players have had their registrations cancelled.

"This decision should send a very clear message to all players of our stance on such behaviour."

A Bulldogs statement added: "An important part of the role of being a professional rugby league player is to promote the game and act as an ambassador for your club and the code.

"There can be no tolerance for any abuse of the privileged status the game affords its leading players.

"The consequences of this matter have been serious and far-reaching and protecting the welfare of the young women involved has been a priority for us since we were first alerted to this issue."