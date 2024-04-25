Noxon-Thompson Falls baseball co-op posts 13-2 win over Troy

Apr. 24—Move over win column number, you've got company.

The Noxon-Thompson Falls co-op Red Devils baseball team went crooked number in the victory column last week with a 13-2 win over the visiting Troy Trojans, giving them their second win of the year in their first season of varsity baseball.

Sophomore center fielder Payton Chambers went two for three at the plate for the Red Devils, driving in a team and game high four runs in the contest, which was played at Noxon's Pilgrim Park. The win lifted Noxon-T Falls to 2-3 on the year.

Troy got on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning, scoring two runs on one hit and a walk, with both runners eventually crossing the plate to give the Trojans a brief 2-0 lead.

After being held scoreless in the bottom of the first, the Red Devils tied the score at 2-2 in the bottom of inning number two. Sophomore shortstop Lars Goehard, who was also two for three at the plate, singled in a run in the bottom of the inning to help knot the score.

The Red Devils took the lead for good in the bottom of the third when Chambers singled, driving in a pair of runs. The Red Devils scored three in the third to go up 5-2.

The two runs scored by Troy in their first at bats would be their only tallies as Noxon-T Falls pitching held the Trojans scoreless the rest of the way, with starting Logan Buckner surrendering one earned run while fanning four and walking four Troy batters. Tate Bosker came on in relief of Buckner for the final inning of the game and held Troy with no hits to secure the win.

Troy right hander Lucas Peterson, meanwhile, gave up eight runs on just two hits in his three-plus innings on the mound, striking out five but walking six Red Devils' hitters.

Red Devils pitching limited Troy to just two singles in the game while striking out five Noxon-T Falls batters.

Chambers also had a two-RBI triple in his three at bats. Junior catcher Ian Brown also had two RBIs for Noxon, which had eight hits total for the game. The Red Devils offense benefited from seven walks issued by Troy pitching.

Next up for the Red Devils is a game this Thursday (April 25) at home against Class A school Frenchtown.