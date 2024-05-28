'Now's the time for Celtic board to show ambition fans crave'

[BBC]

And with one swipe of Adam Idah’s right boot, the 2023-24 season was over with Celtic winning the double.

Given the rollercoaster nature of Brendan Rodgers’ return, it’s not a sentence I was entirely convinced I would be writing following the first half of the campaign.

But this side thought otherwise.

The incredible form Celtic have displayed in the latter part of the season is exactly why the Premiership and Scottish Cup are decked in green and white ribbons once again, and for that the whole group must receive massive credit.

Rodgers indicated in recent weeks that it's 80% mentality when it comes down to the business end, and with leaders like Callum McGregor, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Joe Hart on hand to carry that message, it’s ultimately been that experience of lifting silverware that’s taken us over the line.

If you need more evidence, then look no further than McGregor’s post-match comments.

Standing on the Hampden turf at a time when most would have been revelling in the glory, the captain turned his attention to winning back the League Cup that had been lost earlier in the campaign.

This is the mindset that’s earned him 22 trophies for Celtic.

An incredible haul, though still two behind long-term team-mate James Forrest who now sits second in the all-time honours list on 24.

Celtic’s domestic dominance in the modern era is now on par with the legendary Jock Stein side, though European success is the one glaring difference.

And while reality probably prevents any hopes and dreams of that particular feat being repeated any time soon, what the club must now do is return to being competitive on the European stage.

With a talented manager at the helm, with substantial money in the bank and with a re-energised fanbase, now is the time for Celtic to put the foot to the floor and to finally display the level of ambition we’ve all been crying out for.

The time to strike is while the iron’s hot. It’s currently red hot.

Here’s to next season and doing it all over again, and perhaps even a little bit more.

Tino can be found at The Celtic Exchange