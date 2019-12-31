Now's the time to buy Karl-Anthony Towns

Buy Low

Karl-Anthony Towns Timberwolves – His knee injury can’t keep him out much longer, can it? The guy known for being the most durable fantasy player in the land has now missed seven straight games and panic is starting to set in on some of his owners. We still don’t have a timetable and the Wolves are 12-20 and just 4-11 at home, so it’s not like they’re in the heat of a playoff race and need to rush him back. Or are they? The Wolves sit just 1.5 games behind the Spurs for the No. 8 seed in the West and even though the Blazers, Suns and Grizzlies all sit in front of them in the standings, the Wolves could easily go on a run once KAT is back and bully their way into the playoffs. Personally, I’ve gone from a little nervous about KAT’s knee to very nervous about it, although I don’t own him anywhere. The good news is that he’s said to be making progress and if there was something structurally wrong with the knee we would likely know by now. Target him like he’s going to play the entire second half and see what happens. I get the sense his owners are ready to listen.

Deandre Ayton Suns – Ayton made it through his third game on Monday night, hopefully unscathed. It’s been a brutal disaster thus far for his owners (I own him everywhere) and he came off the bench behind Aron Baynes in Monday’s return. He had six points and 12 rebounds in 20 minutes in that one but hit just 3-of-9 shots with zero blocks and two turnovers. His owners are likely getting tired of dealing with him and I still think he could explode in the second half. I’m not selling him, but I know plenty of owners feel like they’d sleep better at night if they unloaded the human headache.

Gordon Hayward Celtics – Hayward (foot) is working his way back to full speed and Jaylen Brown is coming off the week of his life when he shot a ridiculous 62 percent from the floor, 58 percent from downtown and averaged 27 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steal on his way to winning Player of the Week honors on Monday. That will end up being the peak of Brown’s season and Hayward is going to get more comfortable and more into the mix as we go forward. I don’t think I’d do anything drastic like giving up Brown for Hayward, but I think now is a good time to target the Butler product after his most recent injury scare. Hayward’s averaging 12.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.0 3-pointers over his last six games and should only get better. He’s also likely to put up a solid line on New Year’s Eve with Brown sitting out with an illness.

Coby White Bulls – Kris Dunn is still starting at point guard for the Bulls but White is coming on, scoring at least 18 points in three of his last four games and averaging 16 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.8 3-pointers over that stretch. And given his struggles over much of the season and his lack of assists his price tag probably won’t be very high despite his strong play of late.

Christian Wood Pistons – Wood may very well just be floating around on your waiver wire, or he might be owned by someone looking to cash in for the second half. Either way, Blake Griffin’s knee issue doesn’t seem to be going away, Markieff Morris is dealing with a foot injury and Luke Kennard is going to miss a couple weeks with knee problems of his own. Wood had 11 points and nine boards on Monday, posted a four-point dud on Saturday and had 22 points, seven boards, three assists, a block and two 3-pointers last Thursday. And with the Pistons sitting on a 12-22 record and going nowhere fast I still see no way that Griffin will finish out the season. And once Wood gains some confidence and starts getting consistent run, he has as good a chance as anyone to blow up in the second half. Getting ahold of him now makes a ton of sense.

Kevin Porter Jr. Cavaliers – Porter has quietly scored in double figures in three straight games and is averaging 13.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 3-pointers in them. The Cavs kick off a four-game week on New Year’s Eve, play three times next week and then go four times again in Week 13. I’m rolling with Porter this week and think he’s going to be fully turned loose by the 10-22 Cavs in the second half. He’s probably still available on your waiver wire in many leagues.

Michael Porter Jr. Nuggets – Maybe I’m a little late on this Porter after he went off for 19 points, six boards and a 3-pointer in 26 minutes on Sunday, but he really hadn’t done much of anything prior to that. And it’s no secret that Paul Millsap and Gary Harris were out for that game, leading to MPJ’s first career start. He’s still on waivers in a lot of leagues and coach Michael Malone is fired up about Porter right now. “What are we waiting for?” he said when asked why he started MPJ on Sunday. “Michael Porter is a huge part of our future and tonight was a great opportunity to look into that future and get a sneak peak of what’s ahead.” Yes the Nuggets are a good, deep basketball team and MPJ could easily fade back into the shadows just as quickly as he broke out on Sunday but the Nuggets play four times next week and now might be the time to get in on the ground floor on a very promising player.

Sell High

Jaylen Brown Celtics – As I mentioned before, Brown is coming off the week of his life when he shot 62 percent from the floor, 58 percent from downtown and averaged 27 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steal on his way to winning Player of the Week honors on Monday. Additionally, he’s going to miss Tuesday’s game due to an illness in the middle of flu season. Brown peaked last week, plain and simple, and with Gordon Hayward working his way back from his foot injury, now is the time to deal Brown if you’re looking to get max value on the return. I think Brown will have a productive second half and last week wasn’t all fluke, but he was out of his mind and it’s probably all downhill from here.

Draymond Green Warriors – Green hasn’t been missing games lately and is averaging 11.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.0 3-pointers over his last 10 games. The Warriors are still in tank mode despite winning four straight recently and I still think Green is going to miss a lot of games in the second half. He’s playing well and is actually tradeable right now, which wasn’t the case a few weeks ago. If you’re as nervous about his near future as I am, now’s the time to find someone to take him off your hands.

Kawhi Leonard Clippers – Kawhi might just be the best player in the NBA, but he’s still going to miss a bunch of games and those are nothing but headaches for fantasy players. The Clippers still have seven back-to-back sets on their schedule and Leonard will be a load management guy until the playoffs roll around in April. If you own him and are happy with how things are going thus far, just hang onto him and try to win your league. But if you own him and the missed games are getting on your nerves, moving him before his next missed game might be the proper plan of action for you.

Blake Griffin Pistons – Griffin has played in just 18 of Detroit’s 34 games and is averaging 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks on the season. He’s currently out with a knee injury that could bother him all season and the Pistons are 12-22. They know they’re not making the playoffs with or without Griffin and they’re already setting starting lineup that look like they’re coming out of the G-League. Griffin is a huge shutdown candidate and while he’s not likely to bring much in return, moving him before he’s officially done makes sense. Call me crazy, but I would rather own Christian Wood right now. At least that guy has some upside and promise.

Bradley Beal Wizards – I was worried about Beal before the season started, simply because we knew coming in the Wizards were going to lose a ton of games. And Beal, who is a warrior and plays through injuries when he can, has a history of leg problems and has missed his last two games due to a right leg problem. I’m still kicking myself for taking him over Luka in one league and he hasn’t shot the ball well this season, sitting at 39.5 percent over his last 10 games and at 43.6 percent on the season. Beal’s going to come back and play from his latest foot problem, but the Wizards have a ton of young players who need minutes and they’re not going to make the playoffs. Let Beal come back, put up some big numbers and then think about moving him for a Top 20 player if you can pull off a deal.

Serge Ibaka Raptors – Serge is rolling right now, averaging 14.7 points, 9.1 rebounds, 0.5 steals, 1.0 blocks and 0.7 3-pointers over his last 10 games. Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol and Norman Powell are all out for the Raptors, which has made Ibaka a bit of a focal point of the offense. Once Siakam and Gasol are back his numbers are bound to take a dip and his trade value is probably higher than it will be again any time soon, especially once those other big men are back.

LaMarcus Aldridge Spurs – Even though we’ve all pretty much written off the Spurs as a playoff team this season, there they sit at 13-18 and at the No. 8 seed in the West. Gregg Popovich is the grandfather of load management and Aldridge is 34 years old. He’s only missed two games thus far, but I suspect more DNPs are coming in the second half. And if the Spurs start struggling and really do fall out of the playoff hunt, there are no guarantees Pop keeps running LA out there. He’s averaging 20.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals, 2.1 blocks and 1.3 blocks over his last nine games so he shouldn’t just be given away, obviously. His remaining value is likely tied to the Spurs’ record and standing in the playoff race. If you think the Spurs run is coming to an end and own Aldridge, it’s time to start coming up with a plan to move him. If the Spurs stay in the hunt the move could backfire, but it would only take a hot streak from the struggling Blazers to put the Spurs on their heels and send them out of the No. 8 seed.