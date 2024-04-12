Nowinsky looking to make up for lost time as latest addition to coaching staff

MEMPHIS – With spring practice winding down for the Memphis Tigers, at least one assistant coach is playing a bit of catch up out at south campus.

That’s new defensive line coach and assistant defensive coordinator Spence Nowinsky.

Nowinsky brings nearly 30 years of coaching experience to Memphis but only joined the Tigers’ program in the last week. Nowinsky filling the spot left vacant when former Tiger Lou Esposito left Ryan Silverfield’s staff for a job at National Champion Michigan.

“It’s been an interesting week. It’s been put to the fire right away, very quickly,’ Nowinsky said. “Again, number one, the players. It’s about the players and having them be comfortable in teaching and coaching and nurturing and mentoring. That’s what coaching is.”

The Tigers have just a few more workouts left before they close spring practice with their annual spring game set for April 20th out at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.