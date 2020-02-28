Nowell scores 32 to carry UALR over Louisiana-Monroe 79-63

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Markquis Nowell had 32 points as Arkansas-Little Rock topped Louisiana-Monroe 79-63 on Thursday night.

Ruot Monyyong had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Arkansas-Little Rock (20-9, 14-4 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Kamani Johnson added 12 points. Nikola Maric had seven rebounds.

Tyree White had 17 points for the Warhawks (9-19, 5-14). Michael Ertel added 17 points and seven assists. Josh Nicholas had 14 points. Chris Efretuei had 12 points and 17 rebounds.

The Trojans improve to 2-0 against the Warhawks this season. Arkansas-Little Rock defeated Louisiana-Monroe 73-72 on Dec. 19. Arkansas-Little Rock takes on Louisiana-Lafayette at home on Saturday. Louisiana-Monroe finishes out the regular season against Appalachian State at home on Tuesday.

