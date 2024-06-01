Advertisement
BREAKING NEWS:

Real Madrid blanks Dortmund for 15th Champions League title

Nowak's bases loaded hit in bottom of the 9th sends East Carolina past Wake Forest

Associated Press
·1 min read

GREENVILLE, N.C, (AP) — Luke Nowak's bases-loaded hit in the bottom of the ninth delivered the game winner and East Carolina beat Wake Forest with an improbable 7-6 win in the Greenville Regional of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

Wake Forest — once a preseason No. 1-ranked squad — saw its season come to an end. East Carolina (44-16) will face Saturday's loser between Evansville and VCU on Sunday.

The Pirates led 4-1 through eight innings but their season was on life support when five relievers surrendered five runs in the ninth. The bullpen's effort was in stark contrast to the 7 1/3 innings pitched by starter Trey Yesavage who struck out six and surrendered just one hit.

Facing a 6-4 deficit, the Pirates turned the script, sending eight batters to the plate to generate three runs for the win. After RBI singles by Jacob Jenkins-Cowart and Dixon Williams, Nowak singled through the right side to score Williams with the winning run.

Williams batted 3 for 4 with a home run, scored twice and drove in four runs for the Pirates.

The Demon Deacons' (38-22) Marek Houston went 1 for 3 and drove in a run and Nick Kurtz went 1 for 4 and drove in a pair.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports