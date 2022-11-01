Now wasn't the trade deadline for Jets' Joe Douglas to wheel and deal, but that time is coming soon

Joe Douglas treated image, at podium in grey zip-up and black hat with muted background

There’s going to be a time when the Jets wheel and deal at the deadline. No, not for bargain buys like running back James Robinson last week, but for true game-changing players. General manager Joe Douglas spent three years training underneath Howie Roseman in Philadelphia. He’s adopted some of his aggression. He can’t wait to unleash it.

But that time is not now.

Soon.

But not now.

Even after Sunday’s disappointing loss to the Patriots, the 5-3 Jets are riding high. That’s justified. They’re off to their best start in years. The goal this season was to play meaningful football down the stretch. That’s already accomplished. Now, the Jets have a chance for more. They’ve positioned themselves as a legitimate candidate for one of the AFC’s three Wild Card spots.

But the Jets have done so, in part, by exceeding expectations. They’re so much better than they’ve been. They’re absolutely headed in the right direction. But they are not a Super Bowl contender this year. They have issues on the interior of their defensive line and linebacker. Zach Wilson hasn’t taken the second-year jump many expected. Their youth — while electric — still needs experience.

One player was not going to change any of that.

There was an awful lot of noise around the Jets heading into Tuesday’s deadline as it pertained to the possibility this would be the year Douglas finally made a major trade — dealing a premium draft asset for a player. Instead, Douglas sat back. While rumors circulated on the Jets’ desire to acquire an offensive tackle with George Fant, Max Mitchell and Mekhi Becton on the injured reserve, sources told SNY that was never something legitimately considered.

Douglas made calls to other teams, sure. But those conversations were due diligence. There’s a difference between gathering information on what a team wants for a specific player, versus actually pursuing said player and making an offer.



The reason for Douglas’ passive nature was that he didn’t believe anyone available at the deadline would dramatically alter this season’s course. Sure, acquiring Laremy Tunsil from the Texans would make the Jets’ line better, but at what cost? He and coach Robert Saleh have remained in lockstep since the two started working together. Their goal: Establish the Jets as a perennial contender. You do that by getting the most out of your assets — not dealing first- or second-round picks unless dealing those picks will dramatically alter your seasonal outlook.

So, after assessing the situation, the Jets decided they were better off keeping their picks and waiting for their reinforcements to arrive. And those reinforcements are coming.

Mitchell, New York’s impressive rookie, began lifting last week. He’s likely still a couple of weeks away, but he will play again this year. Fant is closing in on a return, too. It seems unlikely he’ll be ready for Sunday’s game against the Bills, but the rematch with the Patriots after the bye isn’t out of the question.

There will come a day when the Jets are among the most aggressive teams at the deadline — making moves for stud players that steal headlines and ignite the fan base.

That day is closer than ever before.

It’s just not here yet.