Now that Wander Franco is with Rays, how will he handle spotlight?

ST. PETERSBURG — Wander Franco’s arrival at age 20 has prompted a new topic of conversation among Rays players.

“Him being so young, it’s incredible,” said Kevin Kiermaier, the 30-year-old centerfielder/team leader. “Guys sit here talking in the dugout, ‘What were you doing when you were 20?’ Well, I was in rookie ball just trying to figure out where my life was going in baseball. And he’s up here hitting homers and giving curtain calls, rightfully so. …

“This is the time. He’s incredible. It’s remarkable. He just has a special talent and at that age can’t teach that.”

Franco, in just a few days, has impressed the Rays with his natural ability and his innate sense of the game at the plate, in the field and on the bases.

But there are some things he is going to have to learn as he navigates life as the youngest player in the majors, one who, technically, can’t yet celebrate a win with a beer.

The enhanced level of competition is one challenge. The increases in attention, distractions and temptations will be others, potentially more vexing as cautionary tales abound.

“People are wanting to get in front of him and whatnot, and this big-league lifestyle, it can surprise you with all that is thrown your way at times,” Kiermaier said.

“You just hope that he handles it in the right way and tries to stay as humble as he’s able with all this, but definitely have fun. You’re in a crazy, different situation than a lot of guys who’ve ever stepped on this field. So we know there’s going to be a lot of temptation and certain things that he probably never imagined before until they present themselves. So we’ll see how he handles it.”

Two of the people who know Franco best — his father (also named Wander), and agent Manny Paula — are confident he is prepared.

“He’s a kid that he listens to what you have to say,” said Paula, who has known Franco since he was 14. “He’s never been one that you tell him something or give him an advice and he’ll say, ‘No, I’m not going to do that or take that advice.’”

Story continues

One factor, they say, is that Franco grew up around the game.

His father and two older brothers (also named Wander; they all have different middle names) played in the minors; two uncles on his mother’s side played in the majors, Erick and Willy Aybar (the former Ray); Indians star Jose Ramirez, from the same Dominican Republic hometown, Bani, is a friend and occasional workout partner.

“He’s had a lot of examples,” said the elder Franco, in Spanish. “Perhaps more importantly is the passion that he has. He really loves to play, and that love and passion to play are really what has allowed him to stay centered.”

It also helps that Franco is already used to the attention (and some of the rewards), having been pegged for stardom since he was 14, signing with the Rays for $3.825 million as a 16-year-old and being hyped for two years as the game’s consensus top prospect.

“We talk to him all the time,” Paula said. “He’s matured a lot. Obviously, you’re not the same person at 20 that you were at 17. He’s cocky but humble. … He knows he’s good. He knows that he was born to play this game. But he respects the game. It’s not like this moment is too big for him.”

The elder Franco also said the family influence is strong.

“I think he’s grounded,” Paula said. “I think he’s got a good support system. … He’s very close to his mom and his dad. They came from humble beginnings. I think that they’ve imparted that part into him that, ‘Hey, look, no matter what, yeah, you’re good, there’s going to be a lot of accolades, there’s going to be a lot of money, there’s going to be a lot of fame. But, look, you’re still a kid from Bani, Dominican Republic, and don’t forget that.’

“So, I think he’ll handle it. And we’re going to be there to guide him along and make sure he stays on the straight and narrow.”

Franco was mostly a good kid growing up, though his father did say he was “very mischievous and active,” getting into trouble for sneaking out of the house to practice baseball, using a broomstick to hit rocks.

And Franco does draw attention to himself, posting nearly daily Instagram stories and collecting expensive cars. He pulled into the Trop for his Tuesday debut in a 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV (which sells for around $330,000), upgrading from the Lamborghini he drove in spring 2020.

The Rays will do their part to keep him on the right path.

Veteran teammates and support staff will provide guidance. And the team is prepared to add extra security if needed, especially heading out on the road this coming week to Washington D.C. and Buffalo, N.Y. Memorabilia dealers aggressively seeking autographs are among the concerns.

“We anticipate people wanting to get to him, and we’re working with our colleagues in those cities to ensure his privacy,” said Jim Previtera, Rays senior director of security and stadium operations. “We want to do everything we can so Wander is comfortable.”

How it all works ultimately will be up to Franco.

“The honest answer is we don’t know until he’s thrown in it,” said Carlos Rodriguez, Rays vice president of player development and international scouting, who first saw Franco when he was 14. “I can’t pretend to know what it’s like to be in his shoes.

“So far, he’s handled it well. We have a really good support group, and we’ve tried to get in front of some of these things, just with expectations and all the off-field stuff that comes with the notoriety and social media. He likes Instagram a little bit. So it’s a different world. I think we’ve done a decent job trying to prepare him, and we’ll continue to try and help him.”

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.