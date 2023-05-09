'Now it's time to go get it': Thayer Munford Jr. settles into 2nd year with Raiders

It was just over 370 days ago that Thayer Munford Jr.'s life changed.

On April 30, 2022, the Las Vegas Raiders made the former Cincinnati La Salle, Massillon and Ohio State offensive tackle the No. 238 pick in the NFL Draft. With that came all of the head-spinning emotions to Munford expected in such a moment.

More than a year later, as Munford participates in his second offseason program with the Raiders, the difference in feelings is stark.

"First year it's like, well, wow, I'm actually here," Munford said last week in a phone interview with the Beacon Journal. "Now it's like, it's a job. Love the game; I really loved the game. Now it's time to go get it."

Despite having been a seventh-round pick, Munford found his way onto the field in all 17 games for Las Vegas. He played 370 offensive snaps and another 73 on special teams as the Raiders went 6-11.

The 6-foot-6, 375-pound Munford managed to start four games at right tackle. However, a bulk of his snaps came as a sixth offensive lineman when the Raiders went into jumbo packages.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. blocks against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Nashville.

That was Munford's introduction to what he acknowledged he didn't know he didn't know about the NFL.

"As a player your whole life, the coaches kept all the business sides away from you," Munford said. "But when you're in the big league and you're a grown adult now, it's like, all right, now I have to worry about this and now I have to worry about that. And with me coming from Ohio State to the Raiders, not having a good season of course, that was kind of hard for me. I saw more of the business side of football than I ever did in my life."

For Munford, who had started 45 of the 58 games he played at Ohio State, there was a learning curve he had to overcome. It wasn't just a physical one, but also a mental one.

Sure, Munford saw his share of talented pass rushers during his time at Ohio State, be it during practice or in games. But the caliber of consistency among the pass rushers he saw once he reached the NFL created the biggest on-field adjustment for him.

"Usually I'm used to be beating everybody, like every one-on-one rep," Munford said. "But now I'm like, I'm not really beating everybody because I'm going against (Raider defensive standouts) Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones and it's like, they're pretty freaking good. It's like, how can I get myself through this so I can be the best version of myself?"

It's why Munford sought out advice from people both inside the Raiders facility and outside of it as well. He made an instant connection with assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons when he arrived in Las Vegas, giving him someone to teach him the ropes within the team.

However, Munford was also able to reach out to others around the league for guidance. His former Ohio State teammate, New York Giants guard Wyatt Davis, is one such individual.

It was conversations with those people who helped Munford get through the challenges of that first season. Now, as he enters his second year at the professional ranks, there's at least that level of comfort having been established as he looks to grab the starting right tackle spot.

"From high school to college, you're just all on a high horse," Munford said. "Wow, I'm about to start; oh, I'm going to do this or I'm going to do that. But it really hits you in reality when you get into NFL. It's like, wow, I'm really going against Maxx Crosby, I'm really going against (pass rushers) J.J. Watt, T.J. (Watt), all these great athletes. Now it's like, all right, now I really got to lock in and keep my head down, but also keep my head up at the same time."

