[Getty Images]

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery to BBC MOTD: "Now the most important is to rest. Rest today, rest tomorrow, after the match.

"We competed but it was not enough. We weren't strong enough in 90 minutes to deserve more than we achieved.

"We are doing an amazing season, brilliant, but of course we are at the last chance and we have to try and get everything. Now we want to do a good effort on Thursday [against Olympiakos] and on Monday against Liverpool. Now is time to rest."

"We had a lot of players injured and they are recovering. The most important is to get players back for balance and to be competitive."

On goalkeeper Robin Olsen's performance: "Fantastic. I was thinking he deserves to save the penalty and he did but the second action is bad luck and they scored.

"He played fantastic and he showed us he can replace Emi Martinez - the best goalkeeper in the world. That is not easy but he showed our capacity to do it."