'Now is my time': Leon Johnson III unexpectedly breaks out at Oklahoma State

Nov. 8—Maybe it was during his three years at a Division III school in the northwest corner of the country. Maybe it was when he decided to enter the transfer portal in December. Or maybe, just maybe, it was three weeks ago.

Somewhere along the way, Oklahoma State wide receiver Leon Johnson III learned a pretty valuable lesson.

"Just always be ready for anything. Like, the unexpected needs to be expected," he said. "I've just gotta expect the unexpected all the time."

About 11 months prior to the Cowboys' trip to play Big 12 newcomer UCF this Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN), Johnson decided to take a chance. George Fox, a Division III university in Oregon, was all he had known through his first four years at school.

In the spring, he was on the Bruins' baseball team. In the fall, though, he was a star, especially in 2022.

The 6-foot-5 wideout reeled in 55 catches for 1,156 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2022. Without a 2020 season, a direct result of COVID-19, his farewell tour at George Fox featured better numbers than his first two seasons combined.

People always told him he had the making of a Division I football player, and that crowd included his dad. But the idea always seemed far-fetched.

"I'm not sure if I really ever believed that myself," Johnson said. "I was just kind of playing football because I love playing football. I wasn't really trying to look for the big screen or all the fame and stuff that comes with it."

He figured he had to give it a shot, though. So, he entered the transfer portal.

A few fellow Division III schools reached out. A couple of Division II programs, too. But Johnson hadn't heard much.

Then, in the middle of a Wednesday afternoon, OSU prospect analyst Josh Gonzales reached out and let Johnson know that he already booked him a flight for that Friday.

"I was planning on transferring in the fall, but, honestly, let's go," Johnson remembers telling Gonzales. "I came here, loved it, committed five days later."

Three weeks ago, in the aftermath of the Cowboys' win at West Virginia, the third triumph in a streak that's since been extended to five straight, it became clear OSU was going to depend on Johnson.

De'Zhaun Stribling, a transfer wideout from Washington State and the Pokes' leading receiver through the first four games, is out for the rest of the season with an injury. Talyn Shettron went down in Morgantown. Jaden Bray and Blaine Green were both dealing with injuries.

With the receiving corps depleted, Johnson was called upon for the Cowboys' Week 9 matchup with Cincinnati.

"I've been ready to play this whole time. I believed I can play since I got here," he said. "Never did I not believe I wasn't good enough. But I did believe I could be better."

That night, he torched the Bearcats' secondary for five catches and 149 yards.

"You have to give him credit," OSU coach Mike Gundy said. "One thing that's difficult for college players to do is to stay engaged and practice hard and compete when you think, on Saturday, I might not even get to play that much. That's hard."

What Johnson did against Cincinnati created a dilemma. Having already played four seasons in college, whether it be on the gridiron or on the diamond, he came to Stillwater with one year of eligibility remaining.

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said the plan was to have him back next year. Amid a loaded receiving room, it appeared the plan would come to fruition. Dunn figured with another offseason in the program, he could be the next great wideout to pass through a program historically full of them.

Then the injuries happened. Then his breakout happened.

"It's no secret. We wanted to redshirt him because I think that he is a really good player with tremendous upside," Dunn said. "Having him back here in orange and black next season would be the best thing for us, and it would be the best thing for him. He's got a chance."

Perhaps it didn't help that he continued to prove exactly how ready he's been. During OSU's 27-24 win over rival Oklahoma last Saturday, with the Sooners' defense planning to stop Cowboys star running back Ollie Gordon II, the Pokes were forced to air it out some.

Johnson answered the call — again — to the tune of another five catches for 70 yards.

Gundy took notice. How couldn't he have? The Cowboys have had to overcome injuries. Following the win over OU, Gundy used Johnson as a prime example of that.

"The other guys have done a good job. They've stepped up and played, and they've made plays," Gundy said. "It's like Leon Johnson, right? Leon has five for 70. Leon didn't even play until last week, and he had five for 70. It's pretty special in that situation."

Gundy said it'd be hard to imagine a scenario in which Johnson redshirts. Ahead of the matchup with UCF, OSU and Texas sit alone atop the Big 12 standings. The Cowboys have aspirations of making it to Arlington, and Johnson is figured to play a large part in those aspirations moving forward.

Johnson never expected that to be the case, though. He figured he'd be back next year. Instead, time is ticking on his collegiate career.

He's looking to take advantage of every second.

"Now is my time," he said. "I need to show that."

