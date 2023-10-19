Right now, it would seem like a miracle for USC to win in Eugene vs Oregon

What are the odds of USC beating Oregon in a few weeks? Our Pac-12 football panel sees this question very clearly … and it’s not good for USC.

Matt Zemek: “10 percent. Going into Autzen with a tired team coming off the Washington game is a recipe for absolute disaster. USC is a mediocre team, and mediocre teams get blown out in Eugene when the Ducks are really good.”

Zachary Neel: “I would say that the odds are pretty low, especially with this game being in Eugene. I just have zero confidence in the USC defense, so I don’t think they have any chance of scoring at a similar clip with the Ducks, especially with Oregon’s defense looking strong this year.”

Matt Wadleigh: “I’ll put these odds a bit higher at 35%. Oregon’s defense is not good, and maybe USC fires Alex Grinch before then, although that’s not likely, either.”

Oklahoma fans were right about Lincoln Riley, at least for this specific season.

USC assistants need to be coaching for their jobs against Utah and into November.

Lincoln Riley did not assemble an elite 2023 roster, which surprised us and a lot of other observers.

Is USC ready to win in 2024 with Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson at quarterback? Lincoln Riley has to be honest about how he answers that question.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Utah.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire