Now that Reggie Bush has his Heisman back, what about USC’s wins?

Reggie Bush has regained his 2005 Heisman Trophy. USC can officially say it has eight Heisman Trophy winners again. The school can now celebrate Reggie Bush’s achievements the way it has always wanted to. We can be sure the school will have some big celebrations planned for home games this year. Now that Bush has his stiff-arm trophy back where it belongs, however, there’s a matter of unfinished business: Restoring the USC wins which were vacated.

USC football collected 14 wins which were later vacated due to the NCAA’s 2010 investigation of the program, which included Reggie Bush. If the Heisman Trust is going to acknowledge that the landscape of college sports is different now and that it was both unfair and illogical to deprive Reggie Bush of his Heisman Trophy, the same thought process should apply to USC’s wins, which — like Reggie’s Heisman — were earned on the field. Nothing can undo the fact that USC walked off the field 14 times and won football games. The idea that those wins no longer count doesn’t make sense.

Restoring honors to USC from two decades ago isn’t over. Getting Reggie Bush’s Heisman back is just one part of the process.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire