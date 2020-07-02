Now Redskins wait to see if Nike, Pepsi will follow FedEx's lead and ask for name change

The Redskins took a major blow on Thursday when corporate sponsor FedEx formally asked the team to change its name. Now, the organization must wait and see what other corporate sponsors follow suit.

Earlier this week, AdWeek reported that a number of Wall Street investment firms threatened to pull capital from FedEx, Nike and Pepsi and some other corporations unless they took action to get Washington to change the Redskins name.

It appears that action worked with FedEx, and many wonder if Nike will be the next corporate titan to ask for the Redskins to change their name. Nike makes all of the Redskins official uniforms and sideline gear, a deal that's worth millions of dollars. Nike has also been at the forefront of social issues for many years, particularly in the NFL with its endorsement deal with Colin Kaepernick.

For years Redskins owner Dan Snyder has remained steadfast that he would not change the name despite mounting outside pressure. A 2016 Washington Post survey revealed that 90 percent of Native Americans are not offended by the name and for a few years the controversy surrounding the moniker disappeared.

Since the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota in May and significant protests around the world, questions about the team name have been brought into the spotlight. And now that light is shining brighter than ever.

Stay tuned. Folks in Ashburn will be.

