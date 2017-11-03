Now what? One year after Rain Delay Speech, Cubs still waiting for Jason Heyward’s next breakthrough

One year after The Rain Delay Speech, the Cubs have enormous respect for Jason Heyward as a clubhouse leader and a Gold Glove defender - while still facing questions about if he will ever again be an offensive presence, whether or not that still makes him an everyday player and how to salvage their $184 million investment.

The hitting coaches who supervised Heyward's swing overhaul last offseason in Arizona are gone, with John Mallee fired, assistant Eric Hinske taking the lead job with the Los Angeles Angels and Chili Davis and Andy Haines now overseeing an all-or-nothing lineup that scored 822 runs during the regular season and then posted a .530 OPS in 10 playoff games.

With team president Theo Epstein signaling that the hard-to-find prototypical leadoff hitter is probably more of a luxury than a necessity with this group - and admitting trading big-league talent to get much-needed pitching is a real possibility - the Cubs need Heyward to be the well-rounded player they envisioned when they gave him the biggest contract in franchise history.

"It's good that we have an opportunity to have a lot of the same guys in this room on this team, because that goes a long way," Heyward said inside the Wrigley Field clubhouse after the Los Angeles Dodgers dominated the Cubs in the National League Championship Series. "You look at teams in history that have done well in the postseason, they make it known they expect to be in October. That's an awesome thing.

"But I personally am looking forward to having another opportunity to go to work in the offseason and do more to help. I feel like if I get some more done, it's a different result for this team as a whole."

Heyward's uptick in production only left him with a .715 OPS, or 35 points below the big-league average this season. It still represented an 84-point boost from last year's offensive spiral. He also put up more homers (11) and RBI (59) this season, even while getting 111 fewer plate appearances than he did in 2016.