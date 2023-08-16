Now we know why Bengals rookie Andrei Iosivas’ nickname is ‘Yoshi’

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wideout Andrei Iosivas goes by the “Yoshi” nickname that has quickly become popular with fans.

But the nickname isn’t strictly some affinity with the Mario franchise.

It turns out nobody can pronounce his last name.

Just look at the recent video posted by the Bengals on social media, which features Orlando Brown Jr. going around the team’s locker room desperately trying to find someone who can pronounce Iosivas’ last name.

Nobody really can, which makes for some entertaining content, but also explains why the nickname has become the default.

And for his part, Yoshi has quickly captured the attention of onlookers as a guy who has great long-term upside if he can keep recent momentum going.

