We now know who Arkansas will pitted against in the Battle 4 Atlantis

Arkansas will be headed to the Bahamas for basketball.

The Razorbacks were confirmed as part of the eight-team Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the early part of the 2022-23 season.

The tournament is a veritable who’s who of the college basketball world. Joining the Hogs on Paradise Island are defending national runner’s-up North Carolina and perennial powerhouse Villanova, along with Michigan, Memphis, Stanford, Oklahoma and Northern Iowa, per a report by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Arkansas has never competed in Bahamas, though the Razorbacks have played every team that’s participating and all but Villanova and Memphis in the last decade.

The Razorbacks finished the 2021-22 season in the Elite Eight where they were defeated by Duke. It was Arkansas’ second straight season making that round of the NCAA Tournament.

Coach Eric Musselman’s roster will have a far different look next year, too. The Hogs return just two scholarship players off last year’s roster – guard Devo Davis and forward Kamani Johnson – but bring in the No. 2-ranked recruiting class in the country and six players from the transfer portal.

