Now that he has the job, Paul Perkins working to keep it

Paul Perkins inherited the starting running back job before spring practice even began. Though Perkins doesn’t have much competition, truth be told, the second-year player is working hard to keep the job.

“I was excited. At the same time, I was competing,” Perkins said, via Ralph Vacchiano of the New York Daily News. “I have to compete throughout the whole OTAs, minicamp, training camp, because I’m the starter right now, but it could change by any time. I have to keep up my performance and keep playing hard.”

Perkins, a fifth-round pick in 2016, started only one game last season, and he gained 102 yards on 21 carries in the season finale. For the season, Perkins had 112 carries for 456 yards and 15 catches for 162 yards.

When the Giants released Rashad Jennings early this offseason, Perkins moved up on the depth chart. Shane Vereen again serves as the Giants’ third-down back, with Shaun Droughn and Orleans Darkwa providing depth at the position.