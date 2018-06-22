Now the Islanders' coach, Barry Trotz explains why he left the Capitals

DALLAS - Hours after being named head coach of the New York Islanders on Thursday, Barry Trotz made his first public comments since stepping down in Washington earlier in the week.

And, from the sounds of it, his departure was mostly a business decision.

"Yeah, obviously, I love the D.C. area," he told reporters on a conference call. "But when it came to the business aspect, from my standpoint, I felt that it wasn't really sincere [given] what we did together. So I decided that it was better to just move on."

"I thank the fans," he added. "I'm glad we could get it done. I said we could get it done in four years, and we did."

Although the value of his contract with the Islanders has not been publicly disclosed, Hockey Night in Canada's Elliotte Friedman reported that Trotz is set to earn "at least $4 million" per year-or more than twice what he was earning in Washington.

A source told NBC Sports Washington earlier this week that Trotz, who directed the Caps to their first Stanley Cup two weeks ago, sought $5 million per season for five seasons. The five-year term, that source said, was a non-starter as far as the Caps were concerned, given the relatively short shelf life of NHL coaches and the fact that Trotz had already been in Washington for four seasons.

When it became clear that the sides weren't going to close the considerable gap between their positions, Trotz offered to step down and the resignation was accepted, making the 55-year-old a free agent.

When "I got the [counteroffer], I guess I knew it was time to go in a different direction," he said.

In New York, Trotz replaces Doug Weight, who was fired earlier this month along with GM Garth Snow. Lou Lamoriello, a longtime NHL executive, took over for Snow and immediately started a search for a new head coach.

Once Trotz became available, it didn't take Lamoriello to zero in on the NHL's fifth all-time winningest coach. The two met, exchanged ideas and quickly realized that they had found a good fit in one another. Trotz said he's already reached out to the Islanders' star captain, John Tavares, who could become the biggest prize on the free agent market on July 1.

And, like that, Trotz now is the coach of a Metropolitan Division foe. The Caps and Isles will face off four times next season, beginning with a Nov. 26meeting in New York.

It'll be weird, for sure. But professional sports is a business. And all sides involved in the Trotz saga were served a painful reminder of that this week.

Asked if he felt wanted in Washington, Trotz said: "Well, I'll leave that up to the Caps to answer that. I think, absolutely. We just won a cup together and so I don't think that was an issue. I think it was more principle."

In the end, Trotz wanted to be compensated like one of the top coaches in the game. And now he will, settling in behind big market coaches such as Toronto's Mike Babcock ($6.25 million per year), Chicago's Joel Quenneville ($6 million) and Montreal's Claude Julien ($5 million).

"It's good to be wanted," he said. "It happened really quickly because you go from one emotion of winning the cup to the next emotion of leaving the team that you just won the Cup with, and you have to make some quick decisions. I know the timing of it-end of the season, the draft coming up, free agency [and] all that-there was some urgency on that. Both parties knew that, so we went to work at it and got it done."

