Now all Heat’s Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo have to do against Celtics . . . is do it again

MIAMI — It was a bridge to the future constructed out of necessity, with Jimmy Butler out of sight and Terry Rozer out of play.

It was a fountain of youth acting as a fountain of hope, with Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo as leading men not necessarily Plan A for the Miami Heat, but at the moment the lone blueprint to victory in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference opening-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

Because of the one-two punch delivered by the Heat’s lottery picks in 2017 and ’19, the Heat’s last two lottery picks, the series stands tied 1-1 heading into Saturday’s Game 3 at Kaseya Center.

Wednesday night, in the wake of the Heat’s stunning role reversal from Sunday’s series-opening 20-point loss to a 111-101 Game 2 victory, it was only fitting that the two sat side-by-side at the postgame interview podium.

That allowed each to comment on the performance of the other.

For Adebayo, it meant reflecting on the 24-point, 14-assist performance from Herro, the No 13 pick in the 2019 draft out of Kentucky.

“It’s a luxury to have a guy who can do both,” Adebayo said of Herro as set-up man and scorer Wednesday night, “as talented as he is to go score, but also being able to get us into offense, get guys into open space, get guys open shots and being able to read the game down the stretch. I feel like we complement each other.”

Which in turn allowed Herro to compliment Adebayo, the No. 14 pick out of Kentucky in 2017, on his 21-point, 10-rebound performance.

“I think any time the game gets crazy and they go on a run, we find the ball in Bam’s hands. He’s just our setup guy,” Herro said, with Adebayo scoring eight in Wednesday night’s fourth quarter. “We get him the ball and we know he’s going to make the right play or find holes in the defense to find a shot for himself.

“To have a guy like that on the team is huge for us. We’re lucky to have somebody like him who you throw him the ball, and he can really settle us and make sure we’re in the right spots.”

Related Articles

For Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, it was a classic case of the right players at the right time, with Butler sidelined by a knee injury and Rozier out with a neck ailment. Butler remained behind in Miami to rehabilitate from his MCL sprain, while Rozier watched from the bench in Boston.

In some ways, Herro offered elements of both Butler and Rozier.

“It’s really important to have that kind of understanding that you have to be open to all the things that present in a playoff game,” Spoelstra said of Herro’s dual focus on passing and points. “We need his aggressiveness, we need his scoring, we need his shooting, we need his playmaking. Depending on the possession, it can be any one of those things.

“But he was good on both ends of the court. He was very good defensively, he was competing on that end, a lot of winning things. I didn’t even see the stat line, I don’t know how many rebounds he had but he was in there (five). And then based on how we look right now, he’s going to be involved one way or another and sometimes that’s going to be making the right play over and over and over if that’s the right read.”

As for Adebayo, he continually settled the Heat offense with his feathery mid-range jumpers, the relief points otherwise unavailable in Butler’s absence.

“When you talk about Bam in the playoffs, and he’s one of the more decorated young players in terms of winning in the playoffs, you have to talk about a guy that does it on both ends,” Spoelstra said. “He had big responsibilities defensively. Then on the road, yes it was really important that we had a place where we could just throw the ball and just kind of get settled, especially when they would go on runs or the crowd would get in it and he produced.

“He was great when we needed to get it settled and he went right to his spot and was able to get some relief points for us.”

Now all the Heat need is for the two to . . . do it again.

“For us,” Adebyo said, “we’ve been doubted a lot through our playoff runs. There’s people saying we couldn’t do a lot of the stuff that we did. So for me and my team, it’s like why lose belief now? Backs against the wall, everybody is always against us. Use it as fuel.

“A lot of people seem to think we’re going to buy into what they say of we can’t get it done and make it seep into our locker room. It’s different, our guys believe that we can win. We end up between those lines, we make it about basketball. We don’t make it about schemes, we don’t make it about this guy and that guy, we make it about mano a mano, get in that cage fight and let’s hoop.”