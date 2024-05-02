So what now for Heat roster? A player-by-player look at every contract, potential next steps

MIAMI — The five-year plan with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro has produced two trips to the NBA Finals and three to the Eastern Conference finals.

And then it crashed and burned in the first round of this season’s playoffs against the Boston Celtics, just as it did in the first round in 2021 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

In the 2021 offseason, the answer was to trade Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa for Kyle Lowry, as well as part with pieces such as Kendrick Nunn, Trevor Ariza, Nemanja Bjelica,

An argument could be made that this time the restructuring already began in January, when Lowry was dealt for Terry Rozier.

But now, in the wake of debilitating injuries that left the Heat running on fumes at the finish, there again is ample time to reassess who stays and who goes, with not all of those decisions in the Heat’s hands.

A look at where the roster stands as we await whether it is seismic or stable in the offseason, while keeping in mind that Heat president Pat Riley said on the eve of the season, “If you build a team around one or two players, three players, and you don’t win the championship, then you might have to start thinking: ‘OK, this is not going to work. This is not going to happen.’ ”

Bam Adebayo

Age: Turns 27 on July 18

Contract: Two seasons left on contract, including $34.8 million for next season. Extension eligible this summer.

Outlook: With Erik Spoelstra’s coaching extension and with Spoelstra’s Adebayo-centric defensive approach, expect Adebayo to get an extension of his own. No player on the current roster appears as much of a core component going forward.

Age: Turns 27 on July 31.

Contract: Player option for $2.8 million for next season on final year on contract.

Outlook: Bryant was supposed to be the Heat’s answer to their lack of size in the 2023 NBA Finals, at least in Pat Riley’s view. He wasn’t. He likely returns on his player option, but again could come to be viewed as a third-string center.

Jimmy Butler

Age: Turns 35 on Sept. 14

Contract: Two seasons left on contract, including $48.8 million for next season, with a player option for 2025-26. Extension eligible this summer.

Outlook: Concessions will have to be made regarding the indifference to the regular season. And even that might not be enough to get the Heat to comfortably engage in extension talks. This could get dicey, as it did at the end in other Butler stops.

Age: Turned 25 on March 20.

Contract: Free agent, coming off of two-way contract.

Outlook: Considering the Heat bypassed multiple opportunities to move Cain onto a standard deal over the past two seasons, this may have run its course and lead to a mutual parting.

Tyler Herro

Age: Turned 24 on Jan. 20.

Contract: Three seasons left on contract, including $29 million for next season.

Outlook: Likely same as it ever was — appreciated both as a contributor and a potential trade chip. Such is life with a player who seemingly has yet to convince he can be a leading man or even a solid No. 2.

Age: Turned 27 on Dec. 9.

Contract: Becomes unrestricted free agent on July 1, after earning $1.9 million this season.

Outlook: It well could come down to the Heat having to choose in free agency between Highsmith and Caleb Martin. Highsmith’s expected lower price point could tip the scales toward his return.

Age: Turned 23 on Feb. 18.

Contract: Three seasons left on rookie-scale contract, including $3.7 million for next season, with team options for 2025-26 and ’26-27.

Outlook: For a team with luxury-tax concerns, the rookie-scale contract adds to the overall value. The rookie wall appeared real, with the goal now to make sure there is no sophomore slump for a player very much of the culture.

Age: Turns 21 on June 9.

Contract: Two seasons left on rookie-scale contract, including $2.5 million for next season, with team option for 2025-26.

Outlook: Raw but with real potential. For a team lacking height, Jovic has become increasingly valued. But valued to the point of being a definitive keeper?

Age: Turns 36 on Sept. 7.

Contract: Can become unrestricted free agent on July 1, otherwise with $4 million player option for next season.

Outlook: Although expected to opt in, it could increasingly be more in a Udonis Haslem-type mentorship role, which could leave another void in the power rotation.

Caleb Martin

Age: Turns 29 on Sept. 28.

Contract: Can become unrestricted free agent on July 1, otherwise with $7.1 million player option next season.

Outlook: This has the same feel as ahead of last summer’s free-agency departures of Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. The Heat have developed something unique, but also seemingly increased the value beyond their salary constraints.

Age: Turns 26 on Aug. 11.

Contract: Becomes free agent on July 1.

Outlook: This was a rental from the moment Mills was acquired on the buyout market, sort of the 2024 version of Cody Zeller, needed mostly in the moment.

Age: Turns 31 on Sept. 15.

Contract: Can become unrestricted free agent on July 1, otherwise with $3 million player option for next season.

Outlook: Although Richardson could potentially get the veteran minimum or more years elsewhere, opting in feels like the expected move. He helped when healthy this season and arguably could again.

Age: Turned 30 on April 22.

Contract: Two seasons left on contract, including $19.4 million for next season, with an early-termination option for 2025-26.

Outlook: No longer a contract to be offloaded for cap savings, Robinson’s 3-point game is essential for a roster lacking in that regard. That doesn’t mean, by any means, he could necessarily be off the market.

Age: Turns 24 on July 10.

Contract: Under non-guaranteed contract of $2.1 million for next season, with guarantee date of July 15.

Outlook: The sense is that this may have run its course, with Robinson the latest in the Earl Barron lineage of those whose best days come during summer league.

Terry Rozier

Age: Turned 30 on March 17.

Contract: Two seasons left on contract, including $24.9 million for next season.

Outlook: To a degree as valuable as any player on the roster in terms of both having a tradeable contract and the ability to provide much of what the roster requires.

Age: Turns 24 on May 8.

Contract: Free agent, coming off of two-way contract.

Outlook: The Heat have had success when taking the long view with shooters, so another two-way contract certainly is within the realm.

Age: Turns 25 on July 19.

Contract: Free agent, coming off of two-way contract.

Outlook: With teams allowed to carry up to three two-way players, the door certainly could be open for such streak scoring. And it would swing open even wider if Herro or Rozier were to be moved.

Age: Turned 32 on April 26.

Contract: Becomes free agent on July 1.

Outlook: The initial sense was this would be a rental similar to that with Mills. Instead, enough has been shown to potentially merit a longer marriage. Richardson’s option decision could factor into this decision.