Now healthy, Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny feels more explosive

The Seattle Seahawks will have their one-two running back punch this season with newly-extended Chris Carson and full-healthy Rashaad Penny back on the field.

Penny missed most of last season during his lengthy recovery from an ACL injury the year before and appeared in just three games for Seattle. With roster spots always on the line, Penny knew he had to put in the work heading into 2021.

“My biggest thing this offseason was consistency and availability,” Penny told reporters after practice on Thursday. “And that’s kind of the same thing I’m going into the season with.”

Penny had plenty of time to focus on his weight and said he’s the lightest he’s ever been – not to mention, feeling 100%.

“I feel very explosive,” Penny noted. “I honestly feel like I’m back in high school again. I feel way faster.”

All good news for the Seahawks No. 2 back who is definitely playing to keep his spot for next year.

