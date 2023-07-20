For now, Gators coach Billy Napier will remain his own play-caller

NASHVILLE — Even as the concept of the dual-threat quarterback has become embedded, dual-threat coaches are becoming endangered.

This offseason alone, several have acknowledged that serving as program CEO and calling plays requires more bandwidth than they can bear. UCF’s Gus Malzahn recently announced he is relinquishing play-calling duties to his offensive coordinator (Darin Hinshaw). Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is doing the same.

Jimbo Fisher, who recently hired former Arkansas and Louisville coach Bobby Petrino as his coordinator, is expected to follow suit.

Billy Napier? Not so fast.

After a thorough assessment of his program in the wake of a 6-7 inaugural season, the second-year Gators coach said he didn’t deem it necessary to surrender his play-calling role. Besides, he still loves it.

“I think it was part of our evaluation this offseason,” Napier told reporters Wednesday at SEC media days.

“You know, I think like most parts of our organization and our process, we will improve in Year Two. I think it’s something that we’ll continue to evaluate. I like having my hand on the scripts, the installation, that process. I think I can help establish our identity and personality as a team through that process.”

While the Gators were a respectable 37th nationally in total offense (424.1 yards per game) and averaged 6.58 yards per play last season, critics have pounced on the fact they were 115th in completion percentage (54.4 percent) with a quarterback (Anthony Richardson) who was picked fourth overall in the NFL draft. Napier also served as quarterbacks coach.

It was similar mediocrity at Missouri (82nd nationally in total offense) that compelled Drinkwitz to relinquish the role.

“I wasn’t giving us the best advantage that we could have offensively to be be successful,” said Drinkwitz, whose 2022 squad also finished 6-7. “And so it was my estimation that I needed to embrace my role more as the head coach and do the things that needed to be done there and turn over the play-calling to somebody else.”

Napier indicated he’s not at that point — yet.

“I do think it’s part of the evaluation to some degree, but I feel confident in our process,” he said.

“We’ve done it before, and I do think some of the growing pains that come with Year One, I went through some of those things much like some of our other staff and other players did. So I’m very hopeful we’ll continue to improve, and I’ll benefit from Year Two just as much as any player or any staff member.”

