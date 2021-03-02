It was strange to see J.J. Watt signing with the Cardinals on Monday. It was even stranger to see Watt landing in Arizona on a team plane and actually visiting the team.

According to the NFL, free agents currently may travel to a new team for a visit and/or a physical. The player must pass a rapid PCR test conducted before entering the club’s facility, however.

As to the launch of free agency on March 17, the league says that it continues to evaluate its polices and will provide teams with further guidance as appropriate for visits and physicals beyond the launch of free agency.

Last year, the NFL prohibited visits during free agency. Physicals also became very difficult to accomplish. This year, it appears that there will be a much greater degree of flexibility. That will help players who are recovering from injuries and/or players and teams who prefer not to do a deal sight unseen.

For now, free-agent visits and physicals are permitted originally appeared on Pro Football Talk