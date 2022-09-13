'Now what?' Five keys to Dallas Cowboys contending for NFL playoffs without Dak Prescott

FRISCO, Texas — When the Cowboys returned to headquarters Monday after a 19-3 opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coordinator Dan Quinn guided his unit through three questions: What? So what? And, now what?

Quinn wanted his defenders to understand what happened as they limited the Buccaneers to a lone touchdown, held strong on two of three goal-line stands and secured an interception. He wanted them to understand so what: not just noting, but also interpreting the implications of their results.

And Quinn didn’t want this exercise to be simply theoretical, which led him to ask: Now what? As Quinn’s "after-action" reports often do, he explained how Dallas’ defense could build off and improve from their Week 1 performance ahead of a visit from the Cincinnati Bengals.

This multi-part exercise was defense-specific. But in the wake of the Cowboys losing quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb fracture that required Monday surgery, Dallas’ entire franchise needs to ask itself: What? So what? And especially: now what?

As USA TODAY Sports considered Dallas’ dire immediate outlook, answers to the "now what" arose. Here are five keys to the Cowboys competing without Prescott for what will likely be the next four to eight weeks:

Don’t reinvent the offensive wheel

Head coach Mike McCarthy scoffed Monday when asked about "changing" the offense. Executing better? Sure, he conceded. But McCarthy preached the validity of the scheme installs and the system’s sufficiency despite the mere 3-point showing. The team also insists that now-starter Cooper Rush’s best strength is his deep knowledge of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s system, which Rush has immersed in since Dallas signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

"He’s really smart, has a great ability to process defenses really quickly, get the ball out of his hand," Moore said Monday. "We certainly know each other well."

Jerry Jones told me Cowboys believe Cooper Rush "can play at a level that we can win."



"We (don't) have to alter the offense," Jerry said. "Continuity, that’s the main reason he won the job. Just count on him. He threw a couple good balls out there."https://t.co/orKtYpB3gD — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) September 12, 2022

But perhaps the Cowboys' need to focus at least as much on understanding their strengths at running back, receiver and tight end. Seventh-year running back Ezekiel Elliott averaged 5.2 yards per carry to Tony Pollard’s 1.3, yet the Cowboys granted Pollard just two fewer snaps. When considering Elliott’s superiority in much-needed pass protection (the Cowboys are down two starting offensive linemen to injury, two more to free agency), playing Pollard twice as long as he averaged last season further confounds.

Story continues

Moore also tried to involve Pollard in misdirection plays that the coordinator admitted "didn’t work" and emphasized the "risk" in "risk-reward." Moore has been lauded in the building as a creative mind, and he need not ditch that entirely. But for the Cowboys to try to get creative, they should ride established weapons like Elliott and tight end Dalton Schultz.

MORE: What QB Dak Prescott’s imminent surgery means for Jerry Jones, Cowboys

NFL WEEK 1 WINNERS, LOSERS: Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes set up enticing TNF showdown

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

Cooper Rush will be pressed into starting quarterback duties with Dak Prescott out with an injury.

Tighten defense around the edges

The Cowboys' interior defense was solid, and far better than fans might remember it being in a historically bad 2020 year. But on the edges? Be it a pair of 17-yard carries for Leonard Fournette down the left sideline or a 48-yard deep completion to Julio Jones hugging the right sideline, the Cowboys knew their perimeter defense could stand to upgrade. Ceding 152 ground yards, including 127 to Fournette, who averaged 6.0 yards per carry on 21 attempts, was particularly concerning.

"We’re pretty strong internally and pressures to go, so they were trying to get out on the edge and were able to do that some," Quinn said. "That’s something we know is fixable and we will for sure."

The likely multiweek loss of hybrid safety/linebacker/nickel Jayron Kearse (knee) further complicate matters as Kearse was the unit’s defensive playcaller. Quinn will look to multiple defenders to compensate for Kearse’s leadership and playmaking, including reliable veteran corner Anthony Brown and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

In pass coverage, Quinn lauded some of cornerback Trevon Diggs’ deep ball defenses, including an end-zone incompletion to Breshad Perriman with 34 seconds left in the second quarter and a deep ball Diggs teamed with safety Malik Hooker to defend down the left sideline with 12:38 to play in the third. Quinn lauded those plays as times his guys "stood up" to deep balls.

"To be honest with you, I was more concerned that we let up some of the run yards and losing out then I was some of the explosive passes," Quinn said. "We are going to play aggressive. That’s a part of our style."

Clean it up

The Cowboys drew a league-leading 127 penalties last season, forfeiting 1,103 yards in the process (one yard short of the Raiders’ league-worst). Their 10 opening-day penalties – fourth-worst in league – didn’t indicate the woes had passed, and the nature of the penalties only made matters worse.

McCarthy and his staff talk often about the despised "pre-snap" penalties, which they view more clearly as sloppy mistakes than an in-play or "combative" penalty that mixes in with the aggressive play style they desire.

Against the Buccaneers, the Cowboys offense false-started a league-worst four times. The offense drew eight penalties alone, which Moore said severely hampered their rhythm and flow. The Cowboys’ ability to complete just three of 15 third-down attempts – and often miss short-to-intermediate conversions – was not unrelated.

"It’s a very frustrating, disappointing aspect," Moore said. "We got to hold ourselves accountable and if people can't figure it out, we got to find the guys who can. ... Silly stuff we can’t have."

On a brighter note for the Cowboys: The defense drew zero penalties on a solid night. Quinn didn’t know his exact career statistics in the arena but said a no-penalty performance for his unit was rare.

Jumpstart CeeDee Lamb

No one at The Star could miss the reminders last week: Lamb, in Year 3, is now the Cowboys’ No. 1 receiver. McCarthy hailed him as "the guy," Lamb said he was "ready to attack." The problem: He didn’t look like the guy yet, catching just two of 11 targets for a combined 29 yards. The nine incompletions included risky throws by Prescott, seeming miscommunications by the duo on how wide the target would throw and an offensive pass interference-negated 20-yard play. But for a player who insisted he was ready to attack and prove he was one of the best receivers in the league, Lamb knew his performance disappointed.

Expect Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb to move around in scheme, with skillset to contribute from both inside and outside. Goal: Combat expected double teams with versatility.



“We fully anticipated him to be targeted,” Mike McCarthy said. “He’s the guy.” — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) September 5, 2022

"I feel like we have a lot to work on," he said Sunday night. "We kind of got to find ourselves."

Lamb’s opportunities will undoubtedly look different from those he rode to 1,102 receiving yards and six touchdowns last year, back when opposing defenses needed to also account for then-Cowboys receivers Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson, as well as not-yet-healthy Michael Gallup. Gallup and veteran James Washington are expected to return midseason, but Dallas needs Lamb in his rhythm long before then. And they need to solve that puzzle with full expectation that Lamb will face teams’ best opposing cornerbacks and double teams.

"He’s a hell of a player," Prescott said. "He’s a guy that needs the ball."

Continue to game-plan Micah Parsons

The Cowboys know the 2021 NFL defensive rookie of the year is their most lethal performer. Quinn thrives utilizing Parsons accordingly, not merely calling Parsons a "chess piece" but also moving him around like one. Already in Week 1, Parsons’ diverse usage shone. He shifted between off-the-ball linebacker responsibilities and edge rushing against the Bucs, rushed from left, right and up the middle. Parsons sacked Tom Brady twice, first with a spin move up the middle and the next drive by rounding around the blind-side edge.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons sacks Tom Brady. Reigning defensive rookie of the year starts off strong.



(Via @nfl)pic.twitter.com/xzI1cp7bvA — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) September 12, 2022

The Cowboys offense failed to capitalize on either of the goal-line opportunities Parsons killed. But Parsons did his part both downing Brady and chasing players like Leonard Fournette downfield to minimize the run-game damage.

"Really something for highlight reels," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. "I’m really proud to have him on our team."

Parsons’ postgame message: “I’m going to forever stay hungry.”

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Jori Epstein on Twitter @JoriEpstein.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dak Prescott injury puts pressure on others on Dallas Cowboys roster