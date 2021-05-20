Now with the Eagles, Ryan Kerrigan ready to prove he has plenty left in the tank

Ryan Kerrigan ready to prove he has plenty left in the tank originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2020 season marked Ryan Kerrigan's 10th with the Washington Football Team. It was also a campaign that went a lot differently for the pass rusher than the previous nine had.

For the first time in his career, Kerrigan moved to a reserve, rotational role in Washington's defense. With 2020 No. 2 overall pick Chase Young and 2019 first-rounder Montez Sweat commanding Washington's two edge rusher spots, Kerrigan saw his snap percentage dip to around 40%.

Yet, despite a new role, Kerrigan was still productive. He finished third on the team in sacks with 5.5 -- trailing only Sweat and Young -- despite playing far less than those two did. While Kerrigan, naturally, would have liked to play more than he did, he understands the direction Washington is heading.

"I think that's kind of just the way of the NFL. The league is usually always trying to get younger and that's no different in Washington," Kerrigan said on NBC Sports Philadelphia's Takeoff With John Clark podcast.

"When you have the chance to draft a guy like Chase Young, you can't pass up on that," Kerrigan continued. "So, I get it. it's a business at the end of the day. No hard feelings. I tried to make the most of the reps I got."

A first-time free agent, Kerrigan opted to sign with the Eagles earlier this week. While he might not be a 'starter,' Kerrigan expects to have a bigger role in Philadelphia's defense than he had in Washington last year. And, he's ready to prove he still has plenty left in the tank, too.

"I just want to prove that I can still play and still be a factor in not only the pass game but in the run game," Kerrigan said. "I definitely feel like I still feel like I got something to bring. I'm excited to be able to prove that this fall."

In Washington, Kerrigan served as a mentor for both Young and Sweat. Throughout the 2020 season, Young constantly raved about what 'RK' meant to him.

Now with the Eagles, Kerrigan is hoping to have that similar role with the younger players on Philly's defense.

"I've always tried to carry myself well and be a guy that the younger guys can look up to," Kerrigan said. "I hope to continue to do those things, continue to make plays on the field and hopefully continue to get after the quarterback."