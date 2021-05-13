Now that the Dallas Cowboys 2021 schedule is out, let’s predict their final record

The Dallas Cowboys 2021 schedule it out. Now the big question is how the team will fare.

While there is a lot of time and a lot of things yet to happen before the start of training camp, let alone the start of a season that deliciously kick offs on the road against trash-talking Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it’s never too early for predictions.

The Cowboys road schedule is daunting with out of division games at Tampa Bay, Los Angeles, Minnesota, Kansas City, New Orleans and New England to along with the usual competitve NFC East slate.

But the overall schedule is manageable, ranking 31st in the league in strength.

And the Cowboys are also boosted by the return of quarterback Dak Prescott, who is missed the final 11 games of 2020 with a fractured ankle.

Aside from Prescott becoming the fourth-richest athlete over the last year, thanks to a four-year, $160 million contract extension, what is also known is that the Cowboys should have the quarterback advantage in all but two games: Tampa Bay and Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes.

With four division games among their final five, including two against defending NFC East champion Washington, it’s setting up as a December to remember for the Cowboys.

Look for them to close with a three-game winning streak and win their third NFC title under Prescott.

Sept. 9: at Buccaneers | TNF | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 15-4 but they are 0-5 against trash-talking Tom Brady. Dak Prescott’s first game back from injury. LOSS

Sept. 19: at Chargers | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Cowboys go from Tampa to Los Angeles on the opposite coast. Going from Brady to Justin Herbert ain’t no picnic. But Dak is superior. WIN

Sept. 27: vs. Eagles | MNF | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN

This is the beginning of a three-game homestand. What better way to assert their dominance at home than with a victory against the Eagles. WIN

Oct. 3: vs. Panthers | 12 p.m. | FOX

The last time Sam Darnold faced the Cowboys he called the defense predictable. He’s in a new location. It won’t be the same defense, but this outcome will be predictable. WIN

Oct. 10: vs. Giants | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

The NFL did the Giants no favors, scheduling this game exactly 364 days from Dak Prescott’s injury against the Giants in 2020. WIN

Oct. 17: at Patriots | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Bill Belichick owns the Cowboys. He’s 5-0 against the Cowboys, who have one touchdown in the last 3 road games. The team has lost 6 straight in the series. LOSS

Week 7: Bye

Oct. 31: at Vikings | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Like the Cowboys, the Vikings are looking to bounce back from a down 2020. Unlike the Cowboys they don’t Prescott’s return for optimism. WIN

Nov. 7: vs. Broncos | 12 p.m. | FOX

This game is a wild card because of the Aaron Rodgers factor. He is trying to force a trade to Denver from Green Bay. But as of now. WIN

Nov. 14: vs. Falcons | 12 p.m. | FOX

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn gets to face his old team. And Jerry Jones gets to see the draft pick his dreams in Kyle Pitts. No watermelon kick necessary. WIN

Nov. 21: at Chiefs | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

The Cowboys will face Patrick Mahomes for the first time and they will have no answer for the former Texas Tech star. LOSS

Nov. 25: vs. Raiders | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

The Raiders are still spinning their wheels heading into Jon Gruden’s fourth year as coach. The Cowboys should feast on Thanksgiving. WIN

Dec. 2: at Saints | TNF | 7:20 p.m. | FOX

Yes, they have to replace Drew Brees. But the Saints are 10-3 in their last 13 games against the Cowboys. And they still rule in the Superdome. LOSS

Dec. 12: at Washington | 12 p.m. | FOX

This is the start of the Cowboys stretch division matchups in four of their last five games, with three of the four on the road. Washington rules this one. LOSS

Dec. 19: at Giants | 12 p.m. | FOX

The third of three straight road games and back-to-back trips to the East Coast. The jet-lagged Cowboys can’t keep up with Saquon Barkley. LOSS

Dec. 26: vs. Washington | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

With so many crucial games on the road, the Cowboys reassert themselves at home in prime time and make a push for the division title. WIN

Jan. 2: vs. Cardinals | 12 p.m. | FOX

Kyler Murray made the Cowboys look silly in 2020. That was without Dak Prescott, who will let the little fellow know who is king in Texas. WIN

Jan. 9: at Eagles | 12 p.m. | FOX

Somebody said it would be a cold day in hell before the Cowboys would clinch a title in Philly. Bring on the cold. Cowboys close with three-game win streak. WIN

Final Record: 11-6