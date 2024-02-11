Now comes final test of IU's resolve. Keep fighting, not just for this year, but long-term.

WEST LAFAYETTE – A pronounced tone of defeated finality weaved its way through postgame questions posed to Mike Woodson, Kel’el Ware and Trey Galloway late Saturday, in the wake of a 79-59 road loss to rival Purdue.

Defeat marked Purdue’s first season sweep in the series in three years, the margin of defeat an aggregate 41 points across games here and in Bloomington. It was the Hoosiers’ fourth loss of at least 20 points this season, explaining at least to some extent the assumption Indiana (14-10, 6-7) would display a sense of permanent deflation here, in the building that hosted IU’s best win under Woodson less than one year ago.

It is fair to say — possibly to the Hoosiers’ credit — that such suggestions were met with bemused shrugs, and firm denials. As senior captain Trey Galloway said simply, “We know our season’s not over.”

“It’s far,” he continued, “from over.”

Woodson’s team is promised seven more regular-season games. The toughest of them, on paper, will be played at home. The Hoosiers get an eight-day gap now to rest, improve and prepare.

A bye week, then three weeks, seven games plus the Big Ten tournament for everyone to decide what they want from this season — and in some cases the remainder of their college careers — how it fits into what IU needs and what it contributes to the foundation Woodson is trying to lay to ensure nights like this are consigned to the waste bin of program history.

“I’m not frustrated,” Woodson said. “I’ve got to just continue to teach. We’ve got to continue to work, and put the guys in the best position possible to win. Tonight was just not our night.”

There’s no good way to lose a rivalry game, much less by 20 points, but there were few surprises awaiting Indiana or its fans Saturday night.

The Hoosiers started brightly, hitting four of their first five shots. Ball movement was good. Body movement was better. Briefly, it looked like the team that stormed back from 18 down Tuesday to beat Ohio State might be able to give No. 2 Purdue (22-2, 11-2) some trouble.

Then shots stopped falling. Offensive possessions became rushed. Purdue, which missed its first seven 3s, started making some. Ware hit the bench with foul trouble, just as leading scorer Malik Reneau really began to struggle with one of the few teams in the Big Ten that can go size for size with the Hoosiers.

“I thought Malik tonight, he just wasn’t Malik,” Woodson said. “They had a lot to do with that from a defensive standpoint. I think he was trying to do it himself, and just looked out of character. He’s been pretty solid for us this season, but tonight it just wasn’t his night.”

Five days removed from one of the best single-game performances of his career, Reneau finished 3-of-11, with six points, five rebounds and, eventually, five fouls. Fans’ concerns about court spacing with two-big lineups are sometimes valid. But Saturday night offered a painful reminder of the offensive anchor Reneau and Ware (11 points, eight rebounds) provide, and just how quickly offensive rhythm can escape the Hoosiers without it.

Indiana didn’t make a first-half 3-pointer, started the second frame disastrously and that, broadly speaking, was that. A team that lost to UConn and Auburn by a combined 46 points on neutral floors, and by 21 points to this Purdue team at Assembly Hall less than a month prior, could not buck that trend in the least likely setting imaginable to do so.

“You’ve got to give Purdue credit,” Woodson said. “They’re a pretty damn good team.”

Now comes a second bye week. A quirk of the schedule, the late start to the January calendar, IU gets a second eight-day layoff to rest, rally and reset. If there is one last push of some kind in this team, which Ken Pomeroy rates the Big Ten’s youngest, it surely must begin with whatever the Hoosiers make of the week ahead.

What would constitute a successful final seven games? There was no hint of resignation — disappointment, yes, but resignation, no — from Woodson or his players postgame Saturday. Just a determination to stick together and keep fighting.

“Obviously, this one game hurts,” Galloway said. “And it’s a rivalry. But seven more games, take it one game at a time and try to win every one of them.”

Here is the final test of Indiana’s resolve. Keep fighting for this season, not just because of what it might mean between now and the end of March but because of what it can mean long term.

Even as Woodson acknowledged IU would need offseason reinforcements, he also hammered away at his belief there’s plenty of runway left for his team to land this season.

“We’ve got to continue to grow as a team,” Woodson said. “We’re going to have to add some pieces, but the season’s not over with, guys. We still have seven more games, I believe, to go, and anything can happen.”

That’s what a coach should say. More than that, it’s what a coach should believe. Because if he doesn’t, then why would his players?

Woodson got questions Saturday about what Purdue has built, not just the success but the consistency of a program now as regularly competitive as any in the Big Ten. He didn’t say it outright, but Indiana’s coach will know he can’t have those things if he’s ever willing to surrender a season as lost, or let those players do the same.

Their echoing of their coach’s sentiments Saturday suggested his roster remains both on message and on board. The youngest team in the Big Ten doesn’t have to be forever, and Purdue’s season sweep of Indiana this winter — and more broadly its response to what happened in the NCAA tournament last March — is a reminder that there is no punctuation mark on the story of a basketball program.

“It’s a long season,” Ware said. “We’ve got more games to win.”

Wins that will count now. Wins that could also count later. Wins that would represent growth, if this team is tough enough to earn some.

