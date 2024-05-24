Now is your chance to have your name placed outside Beaver Stadium at Penn State
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State Athletics is giving Nittany Lions fans the opportunity to purchase a personalized brick to be placed in Legacy Plaza outside of the iconic Beaver Stadium.
Bricks are available to purchase in three sizes with a starting price of $350. The size and design options are as follows:
4″ x 8″ Brick – $350
8″ x 8″ Brick – $500
8″ x 8″ Logo Brick featuring the Nittany Lion – $600
12″ x 12″ Logo Brick – $1,000
The 12″ x 12″ bricks are limited as the plaza is currently at 70% capacity.
Each brick has customization options. For example, the 8″ x 8″ brick has six lines of text available. They used an example message “Penn State family since ’85, We bleed blue!, John, Sarah, Michael & Lizzy Tuner”.
Every brick purchased comes with a complimentary keepsake replica of your brick and a Certificate of Recognition. Logo Keepsake Replica tiles with a special Letterman’s Club logo and display cases are also available for purchase.
The deadline to order a brick is Wednesday, May 29 by 11:59 p.m.
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.