Now it's Cavs' turn to respond after Celtics punch back in Game 3 | Jeff Schudel

May 12—The first three playoff games between the Cavaliers and Celtics in an Eastern Conference semifinal series have proven no one can predict with certainty what to expect May 13 in Game 4.

The Cavs seemingly found a chink in Boston's offense in Game 2 when they made life difficult for the Celtics to shoot 3-pointers. After sinking 18 baskets from long range in Game 1 when they beat the Cavs, 120-95, the Celtics made only eight shots from beyond the arc in Game 2 — a 118-94 Cavs victory.

Game 3, won, 106-94, by the Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, wasn't so much a case of what the Cavs did wrong as what the Celtics did right, although that didn't stop the Cavaliers from blaming themselves.

"I think we kept trying to hit a home run," said Donovan Mitchell, who led the Cavs with 33 points.

Mitchell was referring to the start of the third quarter when the Celtics expanded a 57-48 halftime lead to a 23-point advantage, 71-48, with 14 unanswered points. The Cavs kept misfiring 3s — they were 2 of 8 in the third quarter — as the Boston lead kept growing.

The Celtics were not as dependent on their 3-point shooting as they were in the first two games. They led, 84-69, after three quarters and at that juncture had outscored the Cavs, 40-30, in the paint. The Cavs have to win in the paint because 3-point shooting is not their strength.

In the end, Boston had only a slight advantage in the paint, 50-48, but it was a sharp contrast from Game 2 when the Cavs won the paint battle, 60-44.

The Cavs tried to get back into the game with four guards on the floor at the same time — Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert and Sam Merrill. They cut into the lead, but not enough to threaten seriously.

The Celtics were roasted in Boston after the Game 2 loss. It fired up their players.

"We get it, right? The world thinks we're never supposed to lose," Jayson Tatum told reporters in Boston. "We're supposed to win every game by 25. It's just not going to be like that all the time. We don't expect it to be easy. This is a good team we're playing. It's the second round of the playoffs, so it's going to be fun the rest of the series and especially come Saturday.

"We've bounced back plenty of times. I think we lost 16 games this year, so I like to think that we responded pretty well the times that we did lose."

The Celtics hit 41.2% of their shots from the field — 36 of 84 — in Game 2 and 51.2% — 41 of 80 — in Game 3.

The Cavaliers won the rebounding battle in Game 2, 44-31. The Celtics flipped that in Game 3, 44-35. Evan Mobley had 15 rebounds in Game 2. The Celtics made a point of boxing him out in Game 3. Consequently, he had only eight rebounds.

The Celtics took back homecourt advantage by handing the Cavs their first defeat of the playoffs at the FieldHouse.

Now the Cavs have to win three of the next four games to advance. It will obviously be a difficult task.

But they were already pronounced dead after losing Game 1 by 25 points.

So don't count them out yet.