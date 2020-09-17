Now that Big Ten football is back on, will top prospects return?

After the Big Ten made their initial decision to postpone the 2020 college football season from the fall until possibly the spring, some of the conference’s top prospects made the decision to start preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Big names like Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore, Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman and others decided not to wait around for a potential spring season that would overlap with the NFL’s predraft process.

But now that the Big Ten is changing course and planning to start a delayed fall football season in late October, will those top players change their minds, as well?

Another potential first-round pick who already appears to be doing so is Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis:





Other prospects who have previously opted out, such as Moore and Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade, could be weighing a similar decision, per CBS Sports.

This will be an intriguing development to follow in the coming weeks, as Big Ten programs begin preparations for their delayed fall football season. NFL fans will be keeping tabs, as well, as next year’s draft class could be impacted by these decisions.