Now alone atop the Big 12, Texas football team forges on despite narrow wins, injury news

In the aftermath of Texas’ taut victory Saturday night over TCU, there was more a sense of relief than any rowdy celebrations.

That’s understandable, considering the manner of the win as well as Sunday’s news that star running back Jonathon Brooks had suffered a torn knee ligament and will miss the rest of the season. And for the third time in four games, No. 7 Texas (9-1, 6-1) had nearly blown a massive lead built in the first half before holding on for a 29-26 win. An opposing quarterback — this time, TCU’s Josh Hoover — once again threw for at least 300 yards.

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks is pulled down by TCU safety Mark Perry in the fourth quarter after a 7-yard run. It was Brooks' final carry of the season; he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee on the play. The Longhorns probably will turn to five-star freshman CJ Baxter.

But the bottom line eases some of those concerns. Texas remains on pace for its best season since 2009. Better yet, the Longhorns find themselves alone atop the Big 12 standings for the first time all season after their road win and a stunning loss by Oklahoma State against Central Florida.

That’s heady stuff for a program that won five games in head coach Steve Sarkisian’s debut season in 2021.

“I am so happy for our players, especially the guys that I inherited when I got here and that have stayed in this the whole time,” Sarkisian said. “I know there was a lot happening in society and there was a lot happening on campus (in 2021), COVID was going on and those guys were trying to figure out 'Is this what my college experience is going to be like?' Then I show up, and we go 5-7 and everyone is going, 'Are we sure this is the right guy?'

“Now to be in the position that we are in, this is a very close-knit team. These guys pull for one another, they love one another, and I'm just so happy for them that they've gotten to this point in the season.”

Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy II shakes fans' hands as he leaves the field after the Longhorns beat TCU 29-26 Saturday in Fort Worth. Coupled with a loss by Oklahoma State, the win gave Texas sole possession of first place in the Big 12 for the first time this season.

Work still needed to ensure spot in Big 12 title game

If the Longhorns can survive a tricky trip to Iowa State this Saturday and fend off a Texas Tech team desperate to draw some burnt-orange blood the day after Thanksgiving, Texas will ensure itself a spot in the Big 12 championship game Dec. 2.

And that remains a priority goal for the Longhorns, even amid the chatter about eye tests and quality wins that makes up the College Football Playoff debate.

“It feels amazing,” defensive back Jahdae Barron said when asked about his team’s spot atop the Big 12. “Just to be where we're at with the record that we have, it’s a blessing, especially to come on the road and get another tough win in an environment like this.”

What to expect in Ames, Iowa

The environment could get even rowdier in Ames, even if Saturday's weather forecast looks downright balmy for the Midwest in November. The resurgent Cyclones have joined Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Kansas State in a tie for second place in the Big 12. If the Longhorns beat Iowa State, then they’d hold head-to-head tiebreakers with both the Cyclones and Kansas State for a possible spot in the title game.

Receiver Adonai Mitchell, one of the team’s newest players, says the squad has the right makeup to stay together when things get tight and the tension ratchets up, as it did in the waning moments against TCU.

"It’s been a fun experience, and it's been a fun journey,” said Mitchell, an offseason transfer from Georgia who caught his team-leading ninth touchdown against TCU. “To be able to do what we've done so far is not easy. We've been in a couple of hard games where we had to fight all the way to the last snap, and a lot of teams would fold in that moment.”

That buy-in from the veterans and new faces alike has Sarkisian optimistic that Texas can reach its first Big 12 championship game since 2018, win its first Big 12 title since 2009 and fulfill at least a part of the giant expectations that come with coaching at Texas.

“I'm so happy for Longhorn nation,” Sarkisian said. “I know it's been over a decade of 'It’s been tough' and 'It’s hard.’ I'm three years into this thing now, and nobody hates Horns Down more than me, man. They go Horns Down, I want to go bird up, but I don't. I go Horns Up. So I know this is bigger than just the guys in this locker room; this is the entire Longhorn nation. I'm happy for them, but we're not done. There's more work to be done, and we can play better.”

Saturday's game

No. 7 Texas (9-1, 6-1) at Iowa State (6-4, 5-2), 7 p.m., Fox, 1300

