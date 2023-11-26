It’s now a 2-man race for the Heisman between Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels after regular season

One player bet, the other one raised, the first player called, and the chips were pushed to the middle of the table.

Flip the cards, let’s see what everyone has.

Oregon Ducks QB Bo Nix and LSU QB Jayden Daniels have been deadlocked in a battle for the Heisman Trophy over the past few weeks, and with the regular season now behind us, it’s time to see where everyone stands.

Except, Nix gets one more opportunity to strengthen his hand. That’s the benefit that you get when your team is among the best in the nation, and gets the opportunity to play for a conference championship game rather than sitting at home on the first weekend of December. Nix and the Ducks secured that opportunity with a 31-7 win over the Oregon State Beavers this week, while the 3-loss Tigers got a win over Texas A&M in the final game of their season.

It could end up being the difference in the Heisman race, with the two neck-and-neck in the betting odds after Week 13.

Where will things stand after Week 14? As with the College Football Playoff rankings, that’s what really matters. Until then, we can only speculate what is to come, and debate what we’ve seen so far. I’m of the opinion that an elite player on a one-loss team with a potential spot in the playoff is more deserving than an elite player on a three-loss team, destined for a spot in the ReliaQuest Bowl — a borderline exhibition game that Daniels will more than likely opt out of as he prepares for the NFL Draft.

That’s just my opinion, though. You have yours, and Las Vegas sportsbooks have theirs. Here are the update betting odds for the Heisman Trophy, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook:

Oregon QB Bo Nix (-130)

Previous Odds: +125

Week 13 Stats: 33-for-40, 367 yards, 3 TDs

2023 Stats: 315-for-401, 3,906 yards, 37 TDs, 2 INTs, 6 rushing TDs

LSU QB Jayden Daniels (+110)

Previous Odds: -110

Week 13 Stats: 16-for-24, 235 yards, 4 TDs, 11 rushes, 120 yards

2023 Stats: 236-for-327, 3,812 yards, 40 TDs, 4 INTs, 10 rushing TDs

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. (+1600)

Previous Odds: +650

Week 13 Stats: 18-for-33, 204 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

2023 Stats: 280-for-427, 3,899 yards, 32 TDs, 8 INTs

Georgia QB Carson Beck (+10000)

Previous Odds: +8000

Week 13 Stats: 13-for-20, 175 yards, 1 TDs, 1 INT

2023 Stats: 268-for-370, 3,197 yards, 22 TDs, 6 INTs

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe (+15000)

Previous Odds: +15000

Week 13 Stats: 16-for-24, 259 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT

2023 Stats: 160-for-238, 2,526 yards, 21 TDs, 6 INTs

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy (+25000)

Previous Odds: +25000

Week 13 Stats: 16-for-20, 148 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

2023 Stats: 191-for-225737, 2,483 yards, 19 TDs, 4 INTs

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (+25000)

Previous Odds: +6000

Week 13 Stats: 6 catches, 118 yards, 1 TD

2023 Stats: 68 catches, 1,211 yards, 14 TDs

Ohio State QB Kyle McCord (+25000)

Previous Odds: +25000

Week 13 Stats: 18-for-30, 271 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INT

2023 Stats: 229-for-348, 3,170 yards, 24 TDs, 6 INTs

Michigan RB Blake Corum (+25000)

Previous Odds: +25000

Week 13 Stats: 22 rushes, 88 yards, 2 TDs

2023 Stats: 202 rushes, 976 yards, 22 TDs

LSU WR Malik Nabers (+25000)

Previous Odds: +25000

Week 13 Stats: 6 catches, 122 yards, 2 TDs

2023 Stats: 86 catches, 1,546 yards, 14 TDs

Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon (+25000)

Previous Odds: +25000

Week 13 Stats: 34 rushes, 166 yards, 5 TDs

2023 Stats: 245 rushes, 1,580 yards, 20 TDs

