Novonix sees $150 million from Phillips 66 as company ramps up Chattanooga operations

Aug. 10—A company that's planning to revamp a manufacturing plant in the former Alstom site in Chattanooga to make battery materials has raised $150 million from energy giant Phillips 66.

Funds from the investment will go into a separate new factory that Novonix plans to construct in the future, and Chattanooga is in the running for that facility as well, officials said Monday.

Danny Deas, chief operating officer of Novonix subsidiary PUREGraphite, said the city is "high on the list" for the planned new factory that would ultimately employ about 1,000 people.

He said PUREGraphite already has a smaller operation in Lookout Valley and intends to start work this year on retrofitting the former 400,000-square-foot Alstom plant on Riverfront Parkway where the company expects to create about 300 jobs.

Phillips 66 has agreed to acquire a 16% stake in Novonix, a Brisbane, Australia-based company that develops and supplies materials for lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and storage applications.

Chris Burns, chief executive and co-founder of Novonix, termed the investment by Phillips 66 as "monumental."

"This is monumental for the company as we look to further shift our focus to North America, and a partner like Phillips 66 is a great anchor to have," he said.

Phillips 66 is a global manufacturer of specialty coke, a key element leading to the production of batteries that power electric vehicles, personal electronics, medical devices and energy storage units.

Novonix is a producer of synthetic graphite. The investment supports the development of a fully domestic supply chain for sales into the U.S. electric vehicle and energy storage system markets, officials said.

Greg Garland, chairman and CEO of Phillips 66, said in a statement that the investment "advances our commitment to pursue lower-carbon solutions while leveraging our leadership position and expertise in the specialty coke market and supporting Novonix's emerging position in U.S.-based anode production."

Burns said the Phillips 66 investment is an example of collaborations that will support Novonix to attain scale in the near term of 10,000 metric tons per year by 2023 and 40,000 by 2025.

"This is a huge validator of not just our graphite technology, but also our technology pipeline," he said.

In June, Novonix unveiled plans for a $160 million plant at the old Alstom site, now called The Bend, to develop and commercialize material for the lithium-ion battery market.

