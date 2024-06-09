Novo, Papac, Hurlock, Andrews - Rangers' best cult hero signings

[BBC]

We asked you to name Rangers' best cult hero signings - the player that showed up with little expectation (and perhaps ability) but won over the support.

Here's some of your many shouts:

Scott: Sasa Papac. Bought by Paul Le Guen as a centre-half. But Walter Smith saw him as a left-back, and what a left-back he turned out to be for many years. Solid as rock, always fit and all for next to no money. At least seven out of 10 every week, how we could do with some players like him in our defence now!

John: Nacho Novo! Problem in the same way Fashion Sakala would have been remembered if he wasn’t sold. Their passion for the club and effort made up for a lack of raw talent and skill. Both got goals but often frustrated the fans with decision making or poor efforts!

Mark: Without a doubt in my view, Claudio Cannigia. I was of the opinion that we were getting a striker who would have filled a jersey when injury made it necessary. Boy, was I wrong. We got a World Cup0winning striker, who crackled with energy, and read the game as well as anyone I’ve ever seen. It was a privilege to watch him.

Jamie: Got to be Novo, came from Dundee for less than £500,000. He played with the kind of passion we've been missing this season.

Derek: Who was Rangers best cult hero signing? The answer to the question is Terry Hurlock. No doubt in my mind.

John: Has to be Marvin Andrews. Became a stalwart and still does a lot of work for Rangers.

Aaran: Has tobe Nacho Novo. Just showed up with goals at the right time against teams like Celtic. But the main moment was his last minute equaliser against Panathinaikos to send us through on away goals and the winning penalty against Fiorentina.