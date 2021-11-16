If it's November, it's time for Oak Park coach Aaron Shaw to have good basketball team

Oak Park coach Aaron Shaw guides his team to a 77-37 season-opening win over Chatsworth on Monday. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

If there's one certainty for the start of high school basketball in November, it's that coach Aaron Shaw of Oak Park will have another solid team.

The Eagles opened their season Monday night in the Providence tournament with a 77-37 victory over Chatsworth. Isaiah Sherrard, a junior forward, scored 17 points and had six blocks. Sophomore point guard Seshsha Henderson had 10 points and was effective taking care of the ball while getting the Eagles into their offense.

Oak Park has five former players on college basketball teams this season, which is another indication of the program Shaw has developed.

In other games:

Orange Lutheran 75, Sunny Hills 54: Seth Brown scored 19 points for the Lancers.

Taft 86, Windward 72: Isaiah Lewis socred 24 points, AJ Johnson had 21 and Jordan Collins added 16 in an opening game of the St. Monica tournament.

Riverside Poly 76, Claremont 48: Chance Stephens scored 27 points in the win.

Crespi 60, Knight 39: Mason Dorsey and Alex Munzon each finished with 13 points for the Celts.

Newbury Park 79, Buena 61: Cooper Lucas finished with 36 points for the Panthers.

Harvard-Westake 94, Verbum Dei 26: Juniors Jacob Huggins (18 points, 12 rebounds) and Brady Dunlap (14 points) led the Wolverines.

Crossroads 82, University 51: Joey Chammaa led the rout of University with 20 points, and Solo Bailey added 18 points.

Simi Valley 72, Oaks Christian 48: Angel Navarro scored 26 points for the Pioneers.

Dominguez 70, Ocean View 64: In double overtime, the Dons won behind Franklyn Chambers, who had 31 points.

Saugus 75, Agoura 74: Saugus pulled out the win in double overtime on a basket by Nathan Perez, who finished with 29 points.

Damien 64, La Palma Kennedy 44: Spivey Word led Damien with 21 points.

Los Altos 85, Whitney 33: Jazz Gardner finished with 36 points and 16 rebounds.

Sylmar 48, Bell 46: Jose Sandoval had 14 points.

Girls basketball

Orange Lutheran 56, Fountain Valley 27: Princess Cassell paced the Lancers with 12 points.

