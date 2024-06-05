November looms as a pivotal month for Manchester City

Yesterday’s news of Manchester City launching legal action against the Premier League has dominated the headlines. The upcoming arbitration hearing will be massive news over the next two weeks while the case is heard. But as Matt Lawton broke the news yesterday for the Times regarding City’s upcoming case against the Premier League he also revealed that November looms as a pivotal month for the world champions.

Matt Lawton reported yesterday that Manchester City’s hearing on the 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League’s regulations and financial rules is set for November. Furthermore, Lawton also revealed that the hearing is set to run for 6 weeks. The information included in Lawton’s report in the Times is the most detailed information on Manchester City’s hearing that has been revealed to date.

An end date is finally in sight for the ongoing saga.

One positive in Matt Lawton’s report is there is finally an end date in sight for the ongoing case. Since the charges were announced by the Premier League in February 2023 it has dominated discussion. The case has rumbled away in the background while Manchester City has dominated on the pitch. It has become a source of frustration to see Pep Guardiola’s side’s success questioned at every turn. The hope is that when the case is finally resolved the game can finally move on.

Speaking with mancity.com Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak shared his frustration at the saga. He admitted he is frustrated at seeing his team’s achievements questioned which echoes the sentiments shared by Manchester City fans. When asked about the ongoing narrative he said: “Of course, it’s frustrating. The referencing is always frustrating. I feel for our fanbase and everyone associated with the club to have these charges constantly referenced. It’s taking longer than anyone hoped for but there is a process we have to go through. I’ve always repeated, let’s be judged by the facts and not by claims and counterclaims.”

Hopefully, by the end of the year, the game can move on from the entire saga.

With November looming as a pivotal month in the Premier League’s case against Manchester City the hope is that the entire saga could potentially be over by the end of the year. While it is possible that it could run past the end of the year it would be better for the game if there is a resolution shortly. Matt Lawton’s report indicates that there may be an ending in sight to the ongoing saga finally.

The full thoughts on all of this and more from Khaldoon Al-Mubarak can be seen in the video below courtesy of Manchester City’s official YouTube channel.