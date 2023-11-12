November has been a catastrophe for Josh Heupel, Tennessee football. Georgia is next | Adams

Remember when November was a breeze for Tennessee football? A typically lame last-month schedule repeatedly set the Vols up for a strong finish.

That’s no longer the case. Quite the opposite, in fact.

As much as the program has progressed under coach Josh Heupel, November has been marked by mysterious and dreadful results.

In 2021, Heupel’s first UT season, the Vols lost to Georgia, 41-17 at Neyland Stadium. I still haven’t figured out why UT chose that for its homecoming game.

But there’s no shame in losing to the eventual national champion − even if it is by a 24-point margin.

The real November catastrophe came last season. The Vols were still competing for a berth in the four-team College Football Playoff when South Carolina treated it like Vanderbilt. How could anyone have envisioned that 63-38 defeat to a middle-of-the-road Gamecocks team?

Saturday’s 36-7 loss to Missouri was just as inexplicable. It wasn’t just a loss. It was an embarrassing loss.

So much was at stake, too. Had Ole Miss upset Georgia on Saturday, the Vols would have been playing the Bulldogs on Nov. 18 for the SEC East championship if they had defeated the Tigers.

The Vols had no idea how the Georgia-Ole Miss game would unfold − the Bulldogs won decisively − that evening when their Missouri game kicked off at mid-afternoon. But a game that should have brought out the best in the Vols and their coaches produced their worst performance. It was somewhat of a flip-flop from how games had gone in their 7-2 start.

Tennessee had earned its No. 12 ranking by generating the SEC’s most formidable running game and stopping opposing running games with regularity. But they played defense as though they were trying to make Missouri running back Cody Schrader a Heisman Trophy candidate, and their rushing offense was just as lacking.

Now, they’re headed for a disappointing season unless they somehow can demonstrate Herculean resilience against Georgia. If you are optimistic about such a turnaround, I applaud your imagination.

Most Tennessee fans didn’t expect this team to match its predecessor, which had a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback in Hendon Hooker, won 11 games and finished in the top 10. But it’s also unlikely they expected a loss to Florida, which is mediocre on its best day; a 27-0 second-half deficit against Alabama in a 34-20 defeat; and a blowout loss in Columbia, Missouri, of all places.

The difference between a win or loss at Missouri was extreme. Had Tennessee won, it still could have had a shot at a 10-win season with a bowl victory. That might have been good enough for another top-10 finish depending on how other games played out. There’s status in that.

But at 7-3 and Georgia up next, an 8-4 regular season seems more plausible. And that would leave the Vols in danger of an 8-5 record with a bowl loss.

Tennessee should have been better in Heupel’s third season against a schedule that will include only three nationally ranked opponents – Alabama, Missouri and Georgia.

Unless the Vols execute a reversal of fortune against Georgia, they will lose the momentum of Heupel's first two seasons. A 7-6 record in Year 1 was quite an achievement given the mess former coach Jeremy Pruitt left behind. Plus, the Vols lost 10 possible starters to the transfer portal. The next season led to greater accomplishment.

But this season has fostered more questions than accomplishments. How could the Vols play so poorly against Florida in September, and in the second half against Alabama last month?

ADAMS: With so much to play for, Tennessee football has nothing for Missouri

The bigger question: How could they look so unprepared and overmatched for a game as important as the Missouri one?

Perhaps, the outcome is best filed under another November mystery.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadmskns.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Josh Heupel, Tennessee football struggle in November. Georgia is next