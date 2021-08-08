Novelist Steven Rowley to discuss 'The Guncle' for Read of The Day

Aug. 8—Have you ever been to a funeral where the eulogy was truly funny? As in, even comedy club-funny?

It's probably happened more than you'd think, if you pause to quantify things like that. Such is the connection between humor and grief — or, as many bluesmen of old have moaned, "I'm laughing just to keep from crying."

Without perhaps planning to do so, novelist Steven Rowley has over the course of three very different books shown himself to be a superbly funny writer at play in the fields of sorrow — or at least at play in the neighborhoods of loss, loneliness, and problematic blood ties. His debut, the massively successful bestseller "Lily and the Octopus" — about a lonely writer, creatively and emotionally frozen, and his reliance on his elderly dachshund Lily — was followed by "The Editor," in which an author overcome by family and personal situations finds solace and support from his editor, Jackie Kennedy Onassis.

And recently published is "The Guncle," a feast of heartfelt emotion, seared with grief but borne by charm and consistently amusing takes by wonderful characters. Rowley discusses "The Guncle" virtually Thursday as the latest guest in our "Read of The Day" book club series held in partnership with Bank Square Books.

In the story, Patrick — or "Gay Uncle Patrick," as he is known to his beloved 9-year-old niece, Maisie, and 4-year-old nephew, Grant — is a reclusive ex-television star living in Palm Springs and mourning the loss of his partner, unable to move forward in life.

Back in Patrick's home state of Connecticut, though, his best friend, Sara — Maisie and Grant's mom — dies of cancer. Worse, Sara's husband Greg, who happens to be Patrick's brother, has become addicted to painkillers. For Greg to have any chance to help his kids through the loss of their mother, he needs to enter rehab — now. And, suddenly, Patrick finds himself in charge of his niece and nephew for six weeks.

It's one thing to have popped up occasionally and charm the kiddos with fun outings, indulgent food and Gay Uncle Patrick charisma. It's quite another to place his own static melancholy on hold, take the children to Palm Springs and become a proper guardian. But that's what Sara would want him to do, and that's what Greg NEEDS him to do, and so he does.

The result is an amazing journey — and a framework through which Rowley provides a poignant and revelatory tale of emotional and physical survival.

Source material

It might not seem instantly transparent as you read the novel, but it makes sense when you learn much of the inspiration for "The Guncle" comes from Rowley's comprehensive interest with what might be described as All Things "Auntie Mame" — which is the story of a free-spirited and progressive woman on the wild side of the 1920s who must suddenly care for her newly orphaned nephew.

"I've had a long fascination with 'Auntie,'" says Rowley last week from his Palm Springs home. "I've had a sort of love affair with it all, from Patrick Dennis's original 1955 novel through all the musicals and movies that have followed. The Rosalind Russell film, of course, but even the Lucille Ball version, which was kind of a mess but still great fun. It was fun to update the Mame character and make it a modern story. At the same time, I've always loved the magical caregiver genre, too — 'Mary Poppins,' 'The Sound of Music' — so those elements came into play as well."

Life happens

There were also real-life components to the plot's origins. Rowley says he's "continually and incredibly moved by the depth of my relationships" with five nephews and nieces and "what they've come to mean to me." A few years ago, when Rowley's brother and his wife visited him in Palm Springs, bringing their 3- and 5-year-old sons, he had a full schedule of "fun uncle" things for everyone to do.

His brother, though, an attorney in Boston, was immediately called back home from the visit for a courtroom trial, leaving Rowley feeling, as he says, "like the understudy thrust suddenly into the lead role. Their mom was there, of course, but I did feel a different sense of responsibility."

Rowley says he was posting amusing Instagram moments from the family visits, and Sally Kim, his editor at Putnam, was following along. She told to Rowley the scenario might suggest a novel and he was intrigued.

"What happens in the writing process, though, is that sometimes life intervenes," Rowley says. "I might have imagined a light comedy out of that, and it might have worked." Listening to Rowley talk about his work — he's very dryly funny and an engaging conversationalist — it's easy enough to see how he can find the light tone in almost any situation.

In the summer of 2018, though, Rowley lost one of his best friends to cancer; she left a 6-year-old son. He was shattered by her loss and the grief he was experiencing altered the tone and structure of the novel he'd originally envisioned.

"You're not supposed to die before your children," he says. "Grieving for your parents, on the other hand, has an anticipatory component. And grieving friends is a very interesting thing when you think about it. I had just turned 50, and that's a milestone when you start thinking in terms of mortality as a real possibility for yourself or your friends — when before it was just something that would happen down the road."

Assured wit

Once again, then, despite the many differences between "The Editor" and "Lily and the Octopus" and the work in progress that became "The Guncle," Rowley found himself writing about a common denominator in grief. But, both to balance the tone of each project — and because humor is a naturally therapeutic reaction for him — Rowley wrote with an assured sense of wit.

"You have to work at knowing and developing your characters, and then the humor starts to flow easier," Rowley says. "On the plus side, Patrick is probably the closest to me of all the characters I've written, so there was a natural element there. I mean, I consider myself kind of funny. On the other hand, writing about children involves a very different type of humor. Kids are unintentionally but honestly funny, and you and have to watch them and listen to them to tap into that."

One final element came into play. While Rowley and his husband had been weekenders in Palm Springs for a while, they'd recently moved to the city full-time. The juxtaposition of a gay man shepherding two young children in a town known for its gaudy lifestyle and celebrity chic had a strong situational appeal.

"Palm Springs has an older demographic, to say the least, so there was a young/old dichotomy," Rowley says. "Plus, I couldn't stop thinking about this shared grief between Patrick and Maisie and Grant in this setting of unrelenting cheerfulness. Those contrasts were sharp but had a lot of possibility."

Character or topical?

Reviews for "The Guncle" are uniformly positive and, over and over, praise Rowley's warm-hearted tribute to the healing power of love, family and laughter. The writer is obviously pleased, but he points out the book was published as we were (prematurely?) emerging from a pandemic.

"The one thing an author has no control over is the state of the world when a book comes out," he says. "The world is trying to find its way back to the light after long self-isolation, and it's hard to tell what any one reader might be in the mood for. No matter how funny it might be, there is sadness — and we've all been grieving. I just was hoping for the best and trying to stay objective. Like, 'Well, this could be interesting.' But it made me realize one thing. I've always written my comedy sections with an eye to a long shelf life. If I focus on humor through my characters as opposed to topical situations, I hope the power of the books gives me a longer shelf life so they don't become dated."