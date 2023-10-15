Novak's game-winning touchdown lifts Kutztown University football over Shippensburg in overtime

Oct. 14—Needing a touchdown to win the game, Kutztown University quarterback Judd Novak delivered.

The redshirt freshman ran for a 25-yard score on the Golden Bears' first offensive play in overtime to lift Kutztown to a 9-6 win over Shippensburg in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East game on Saturday at a rain-drenched Andre Reed Stadium.

With the win, the Golden Bears (4-0, 5-2) remain undefeated in conference play and in sole possession of first place in the PSAC East. They have won five straight after starting the season 0-2.

Prior to Novak's game-winning touchdown, the Raiders (1-3, 1-6) began overtime on offense and took a 6-3 lead on a 22-yard field goal from Jaxson Montross. Four plays prior, Shippensburg quarterback Evan Falco ran for what would have been a 15-yard touchdown, however, the play was called back due to an offensive holding penalty.

Both offenses struggled mightily in the rainy conditions. The result marked the fewest points Kutztown has scored in a victory since Sept. 13, 2003, when it beat Lock Haven 7-3.

The Golden Bears recorded 264 yards of offense and the Raiders had 164 yards. The two teams combined for 13 punts.

Kutztown took a 3-0 lead late in the second quarter on a 33-yard field goal by Dawson Evitts. The senior finished 1-for-2 on field goal attempts, as he missed from 27 yards in the third quarter.

Shippensburg tied it 3-3 with a 34-yard field goal from Montross late in the third quarter. Montross finished 2-for-3 on field goal attempts, as he missed from 46 yards in the second quarter.

Novak finished as the Golden Bears' leading passer and rusher. He was 8-of-20 passing for 89 yards with two interceptions and recorded 68 rushing yards and the overtime touchdown on eight attempts.