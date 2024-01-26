Novak Djokovic loses first Australian Open match since 2018 to brilliant Jannik Sinner

Novak Djokovic's 33-match winning run at the Australian Open ended in a four-set defeat - Getty Images/Julian Finney

Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open reign had lasted 2,195 days since he last lost a match at Melbourne Park. It ended on Friday in four sets, thanks to an imperious effort from world No 4 Jannik Sinner.

Since Djokovic’s most recent grand slam loss, which came against Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, Sinner had been the only man to trouble him on the ATP Tour. This collision was much anticipated as an irresistible force vs immovable object sort of deal.

Happily, the match lived up to the hype. Sinner was totally dominant through sets one and two, taking advantage of an uncharacteristically erratic showing from the world No 1 and tennis patriarch.

But when Djokovic found his form, sometime early in set three, we saw a spine-tingling contest develop.

Sinner held a match point deep in the third-set tie-break, only for Djokovic to save it with a far more typical display of nuggety resilience: a strong first serve and two deep backhands that elicited a forehand error.

But although Djokovic had delayed the moment of truth, he could not avoid it entirely. Despite a bathroom break at the end of the third set, he couldn’t find a way of neutralising Sinner’s relentless percentage game, which somehow combined a heavy weight of shot with vanishingly few unforced errors: a very Djokovician feat.

Sinner broke again in the fourth game of the fourth set, then managed to serve out for the win: 6-1, 6-2, 6-7, 6-3. Incredibly, this was the first time in 395 completed grand slam matches that Djokovic had not brought up a single break point.

Djokovic: ‘One of my worst grand slam matches’

Djokovic’s last defeat at the Australian Open was at the hands of South Korean Chung Hyeon, in the fourth round in 2018.

He admitted that he was second best to Sinner this year, however – his bid for a record-breaking 25th grand-slam title put on pause, possibly until Wimbledon in the summer.

“He outplayed me completely today,” Djokovic said. “I was shocked with my level in a bad way. Not much that I was doing right... This is one of the worst grand slam matches I have played, that I can remember.

“At the same time, credit to him for doing everything better than me in every aspect of the game.”

Sinner: ‘I was looking forward to this’

Sinner has now defeated Djokovic at the ATP Finals, the Davis Cup and in a grand slam. Asked why his game was difficult for Djokovic to handle, Sinner said: “I don’t know, ask him.”

He added: “We play similar and first of all you have to try and return as many balls as possible. He’s such an incredible server, and I just try to guess sometimes, you know, trying to push, trying to move him around a little bit.

“I’m not going to give you the tactics because I hope I’m going to play him in a couple of different matches.”

Sinner also said that he had learned from previous defeats by Djokovic.

“I was looking forward to this match, it’s always nice to have this kind of player where you can learn from,” Sinner said. “I lost [to him] last year in the semis at Wimbledon, I learned a lot from that, and it’s all part of the process.”

Sinner said he was riding the wave of confidence from last year and looked forward to Sunday’s final, where he will play Daniil Medvedev or Alexander Zverev.

“I have the belief that I can play the best players in the world. On Sunday, I’m in my first final. Let’s see how it goes. I’m really happy, I’ll come here with a smile and try my best.

“I’ll watch it [the next semi-final] for sure, I’m a huge tennis fan. I’m a bit more relaxed now. They’re such incredible players and have played so many times. It’s going to be really interesting.”